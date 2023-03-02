BELOIT — If familiarity breeds contempt, Beloit Turner and Edgerton should downright hate each other.
Instead, the fact the teams have met on a steady basis in both the regular and postseason has fostered respect along with a heated, but healthy rivalry.
“Every year, it’s Edgerton,” Turner head coach Ken Watkins said. “It’s become a tradition. They always play us tough. We’re two teams who know each other very well and anything can happen.”
The teams split during the regular season the past two years and prior to that the Crimson Tide had swept the Trojans during the regular season three straight seasons.
The postseason has been a totally different story. Turner has owned Edgerton in the playoffs, winning five straight and will try to make it six when the squads square off on the Trojans’ court Friday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season,” Watkins said. “We really try to follow the same game plan that worked for us in the past, but also have some things in our back pocket if they throw some things at us that get us off kilter.
“A lot of it will be just trying the way we’ve played all year. We try to pressure the basketball and play fast on offense and work inside-out. Easier said than done.”
Particularly against a team as well-schooled on Turner’s methods as the Crimson Tide are.
“They’re going to come in fired up and ready to go,” Watkins said. “It’s a rivalry game. Both teams will really be jacked up at the start and when that adrenaline wears off we’ll see who executes the best.”
Watkins said his team hasn’t had to make many adjustments all season. With their athletes, Turner wants to ramp up the pressure on defense and try to get the ball to the rim on offense as much as possible.
The postseason can bring out unlikely heroes, but Watkins’ team really has shared the wealth so much that no one really would be surprised.
Watkins points to 6-foot-3 senior Avonte Repta, who didn’t have a lot of big games offensively over the course of the season, but scored in double figures in three of Turner’s past four games, including a career-high 21 in a 79-36 rout of Whitewater in the regular-season finale.
“He has really stepped up and not just in games; he has been really good in practice, too,” Watkins said. “I see that carrying over Friday night.”
That gave the Trojans a 21-3 overall mark and a second-place 15-3 finish in the Rock Valley Conference. Edgerton finished 13-5 in league play and is at 17-8 overall. The Tide defeated Turner 62-51d on Dec. 13, but lost 76-50 in the rematch in Beloit on Feb. 15.
The Trojans are led in scoring by Will Lauterbach at 14.8 points per game. Tyshawn Teague-Johnson is at 14.7 and is the leading rebounder with 8.9 per contest. Konner Giddley is at 11.6 points and is second in assists at 2.9. Zay Howard is at 6.5 assists per game and Brent Hoppe is pulling down six boards.
Giddley will be a little more recognizable. He has shed the faceguard he wore after a facial injury against Brodhead late in the season.
“I would expect Konner to maybe score a little more,” Watkins said. “He has sacrificed some shots trying to get the ball inside. He's playing his best ball of the season right now. He also traded in his (Richard) ‘Rip’ Hamilton mask for just a mouthguard.”
Watkins said Turner is blessed with a number of multi-sport athletes like Lauterbach, Giddley and Hoppe who are accustomed to playing in big games in other sports other than just basketball.
“The biggest downfall of specializing is that you don’t get to play in as many competitive, pressure-packed games,” the coach said. “You play a ton of AAU games, but truthfully those aren’t always that competitive and the focus is often not on winning, but rather showcasing yourself. When you’re involved in more sports you are competing all the time. That has really helped us in basketball because many of these guys have been in big games in football and baseball. They’re not just veteran basketball players, they’re veteran athletes and have been in all sorts of pressure situations.”
Watkins said playing at home is a bonus, but probably not the advantage his team would have against a team outside the conference.
“Edgerton has been here so many times, I don’t think they’ll be the least bit intimidated,” the coach said. “I think they’ll be excited about the opportunity, just like we are. Our gym is more like one of those crackerbox gyms of the old days and it really does have a great atmosphere for this kind of game.”
While Turner had a first-round bye in the regional, Edgerton knocked off Richland Center 62-53. The Tide are led in scoring by 5-9 sophomore Olin Zellmer at 16.0 points. Leyton McKillips, a 5-11 junior, is right behind at 15.9 and Preston Schaffner, a 6-3 junior, is at 12.0.
Friday's winner faces the winner between No. 3 Platteville and No. 6 Evansville in the regional finals on Saturday.