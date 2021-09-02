BELOIT—The Beloit Turner football team escaped the non-conference portion of their football schedule unscathed.
Now, the Trojans must dive headlong into the Capitol Conference for the first time, as they travel to 2-0 Watertown Luther Prep Friday night.
Luther Prep took care of Ripon in the opening week by a 34-7 margin before squeaking out a 7-6 win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran last week.
The Phoenix has done the majority of its offensive damage on the ground, with Josiah Moore leading the way with 127 yards.
“They have a power run game,” Turner coach Derek Diehl said. “They go right at you, and they can run to the outside with some skilled backs who have decent size.”
It’s on the defensive side of the ball that Luther Prep has truly shined, allowing just 13 points in the two games.
“They run a 4-2-5,” Diehl said. “They play off with their cornerbacks and try not to give up the big play. The have a bend-but-don’t-break defense. They try to shut the run down inside the tackles and make them beat you throwing the ball short. The passing game in high school isn’t as consistent as it is in upper levels. You never know how accurate you’re going to be, or if the weather cooperates. But if everything goes well, I think we’ve got the chance to move the ball on them.”
As dominant as the Trojans have been in their first two victories, Diehl said the team could still improve the way they start games.
“As we get into the meat and potatoes of our conference schedule, we’ve got to be more efficient in the first quarter,” Diehl said. “We’ve been a slow starting team this year. I was glad to see the 21 points we put up in the second quarter. First half points really dictate how good you really are. That’s important if we are going to continue to progress and be the team that I think we can be this year.”
• NEW GLARUS-MONTICELLO (0-2) at BRODHEAD-JUDA (2-0): A mismatch on paper should translate into a mismatch on the field as well.
The Cardinals completed the Rock Valley Conference portion of their schedule by dominating Evansville 35-0 last week.
After losing to Clinton in a tight game in the season’s opening week, NG-M was dominated by Belleville 35-6, with their only points coming in the fourth quarter after the game had been long decided.
• CLINTON (2-0) at DODGELAND: The Cougars are off to a fantastic start, while Dodgeland has been outscored 68-13 in two losses, including a 40-0 loss to Cambria-Friesland last week.
The Cougars have held on for two late victories, against New Glarus/Monticello and Edgerton. Running back Abel Espinoza has starred on both sides of the ball, and the Clinton defense has played strong for two straight weeks.
• BIG FOOT (1-1) at LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (0-2): The Chiefs have an opportunity to forge a winning record as they face a Lakeside team that has 68-26. They fell to Lake County Lutheran 40-19 last week.
The Chiefs opened up with a disappointing loss at Whitewater, but bounced back with a solid win over East Troy Friday night.
• PARKVIEW (0-2) at LANCASTER (0-2): It’s been a nightmarish start for both teams. The Vikings have been outscored 91-16, while Lancaster has been more competitive but still outscored 54-14.
• SOUTH BELOIT (1-0) at RIVER RIDGE (0-1): The SoBos were outstanding in an opening-game victory, a 52-14 win over AFC. River Ridge struggled against traditional eight-man power Aquin Catholic, losing 52-8.
The SoBos did all of their damage on the ground Friday night, while River Ridge struggled against both the run and the pass against Aquin.
• NORTH BOONE (1-0) at DIXON (1-0): The Ryan Kelley era got off to a satisfying start with a 35-0 victory over Rockford Lutheran.
The Vikings got a terrific performance from Chandler Alderman, who threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns in his first start while the North Boone defense forced a pair of turnovers in the red zone to keep the Crusaders off the scoreboard.
Dixon posted a victory over Oregon by an identical 35-0 margin.
• HONONEGAH (1-0) at GUILFORD (0-1): The Indians are coming off a terrific opening-week victory over Harlem, while the Vikings fell to Auburn.
A full preview of Friday’s game can be found in Thursday’s Daily News.
• MIDDLETON (0-2) at BELOIT MEMORIAL (1-1): The Purple Knights take on what will no doubt be a hungry Cardinals team put in an unfamiliar position: Namely, still looking for their first victory.
A full preview of Friday night’s game is included in Wednesday’s print and online edition of the Daily News.