BELOIT — Camden Combs has picked up right where he left off.
And for the Beloit Turner track team, that's a very good thing.
Combs, a Minnesota State commit, is the defending WIAA Division 2 state champion in the triple jump.
Friday night in the Trojans' first meet at the Nelson-Daniels Classic, Combs broke the meet record in the long jump with a 22-8.75, and won the triple jump with a 43-0.5.
Turner coach Nolan Otremba was pleased with Combs' start to the season.
"To essentially start off the year right where he left off at state, that's a great place to start," Otremba said. "Breaking the meet record in the long jump and winning the triple jump, I'm already super happy about where he's at. We just need to make sure he stays healthy and continues to improve."
Combs, who also placed third in the 60-meter dash, has a real opportunity to return to the state meet in three different events, with the 200 in particular being a strong suit. Combs just missed out on qualifying in the event last year.
Combs isn't the only jumper Otremba has to call on.
"Our jump squad is going to be pretty strong," Otremba said. "We have Manny Galvan in the long jump and Shaun Murray in the triple jump that give us a pair of seniors to score points for us. On the boys team, we also have a ton of freshman that have some hops and some speed. We've got seniors and freshmen, and some athletes in between that should help us out."
The Trojans also feature four distance runners that should provide stability to that area.
"Clayton Coldren will lead the way for our distance guys," Otremba said. "And Mehki Ott will be there along with Donovan Niedfeldt and Alex Aquino. We've got strong senior leadership from that group."
On the girls side, Lydia Seifarth is expected to have a big season after qualifying for the WIAA State Meet in the fall. Although she didn't have the start she was looking for Friday night in Whitewater, Otremba believes she will come around shortly.
"She just needs a little time to get back to where she was," Otremba said. "She's been super busy in the winter, and after choir gets back from spring break she should be able to keep her nose to the grindstone when it comes to track. She's not in bad shape, just not in track shape. She's got a great work ethic and will put in the time to get there."
Otremba was also feeling good about his full squad numbers.
"We've got more people this year than we did last," Otremba said. "We're still figuring out where our best fits are. We've got a ton of freshmen that are really good athletes, and a lot of those we didn't take to the Nelson/Daniels."
Wheelchair athlete Rachel Cleaver will again be a froce that should find herself in La Cross at the end of the season.
"She puts in a lot of work and will be there at the end," Otremba said. "Overall, we're a really young team. The conference is going to be really good again. We had some teams perform really well at the state level this year, and that'll be nothing different now."
The Trojans will continue their season Tuesday when they travel to Whitewater for an indoor meet.