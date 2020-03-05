BELOIT—Beloit Turner boys basketball coach is hoping for the same result Nick Faralli got out of his girls team last weekend: A WIAA Division 3 regional title.
He could do without the dramatics, however.
“Oh I hope not,” Watkins said when asked if his team could match the girls’ exciting finish. “I hope it doesn’t come down to that, but man was that incredible to watch.”
Watkins said there is a palpable level of excitement in the hallways these days at Turner.
“I think with what the girls team has done, along with the wrestlers, people are excited,” Watkins said. “I expect there to be a great atmosphere here this weekend with a lot of people showing up to support our team.”
The top-seeded Trojans will host eighth-seeded Madison Edgewood Friday night. Assuming that goes as planned, Turner will play for the regional title on Saturday evening against either Prairie du Chien or River Valley.
“It’s the same setup as last year,” Watkins said. “Edgewood beat Richland Center to play us. Edgewood is a solid team. They bring back a couple of guards that started against us last year as sophomores. They are well-coached, and they are going to play hard. I do like how we match up against them, but we’re going to have to come out and play well.”
The Trojans will have to do it without Kenny Draeving, their starting forward who injured his knee against Evansville.
“It’s really tough without him,” Watkins said. “You can talk about the next-man-up mentality, but you’ve got to replace our third-leading scorer, our second-leading rebounder, our best field-goal percentage, and our most efficient offensive player. He’s 6-foot-7 and he can step out and shoot the three. It significantly weakens our team, there’s no question. It’s just a matter of every single other player on the team raising their game to compensate.”
Watkins does believe that, with or without Draeving, his Trojans have the chance to make a lot of noise this month.
“I think when you line it up, we’ve got the most talented team in the sectional,” Watkins said. “We’ve got a number of kids who are really hard to tay in front of, and if we are hitting our shots, there’s not much you can do against us. Defensively, we’ve been pretty good all year. If we play our ‘A’ game, I don’t think teams can stay with us. Our guys have been chomping at the bit all season for the chance to get back to the sectionals.”
• BELOIT MEMORIAL at MADISON EAST: The Purple Knights certainly have their work cut out for them in their first playoff game.
The Knights must travel to Madison to take on the talented Purgolders, a team that swept them during the regular season.
“The key for us is to take care of the ball and not let them get out in transition and run all over us,” Beloit Memorial coach Dondre Bell said. “We did that much better in the second game, and that game ended up being pretty close.”
• ROCKFORD EAST vs. HONONEGAH (at Guilford): The Indians are making a second home out of Guilford High School.
After defeating the host school in the opening round, the Indians pulled a significant upset as an eight-seed, knocking off top seeded DeKalb.
Now, it’s back to the NIC-10 for the Indians. Rockford East defeated Auburn 46-30 Wednesday night. The E-Rabs beat the Indians twice this season, once in double overtime, and once by 25 points.
But now that the Indians are fully healthy, any previous results can essentially be thrown out the window.
