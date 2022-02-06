BRODHEAD, Wis.—The Evansville wrestling team continues to rule the roost in the Rock Valley Conference.
The Blue Devils rolled to the conference tournament title on Saturday with 248.5 points. Whitewater was second with 208.
Evansville had individual champions Blake Frey (106), Danny Heiser (120) and Owen Heiser (182).
Whitewater and Beloit Turner both had three champions each.
Turner’s champions included Jon Torsini (152), who pinned Clinton’s Cody Sullivan in the third round of the final match, Jackson Burk (170) and Cal Ries (195), who defeated Evansville nemesis LIam Speich 11-7 to win co-wrestler of the meet with Brodhead-Juda’s Marcus McIntyre.
McIntyre, now 33-3 on the year, defeated Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Cristian Carreno in the finals, pinning him just 1:01 into the first round.
Joe Lohmar (132) also took home a first-place for the Cardinals, while Sullivan and DJ Vernon (170) took home second-place finishes for Clinton.
• BIG EIGHT TOURNAMENT: Janesville Parker took home the team title in Saturday’s Big Eight Wrestling tournament, with Sun Prairie placing second and Middleton third.
Beloit Memorial finished in eighth place. Top finishers include freshman Owen West (126), who took home first place, Miguel Martinez (106, second place), and Alan Lopez (120), who placed third.
• BIG EIGHT SWIMMING: The Purple Tide placed eighth of 10 teams in the Big Eight Swimming Meet, held Saturday at the Richard Vogel Natatorium in Beloit.
Madison West won the meet, with Middleton placing second and Sun Prairie third.
The highest-finishing Beloit Memorial relay team was the 200-free relay team consisting of Eli Miller, Aidan Donovan, Ben Sill and Charlie Ziemba, which placed ninth with a 1:33.91.
The highest individuals were two 19th-place finishes: Ziemba in the 100-free with a 52.12, and Aiden Vanlandingham with a 5:37.82 in the 500-free.