BELOIT—So often, high school baseball game come down to a basic truth: Whoever makes the fewest mistakes wins the game.
Such was the case Wednesday afternoon in Beloit, when the Turner Trojans took advantage of several Edgerton miscues to take home an 8-5 victory in the WIAA Division 2 regional title game.
The Trojans advance to the sectional semifinals, to be held Tuesday at Brodhead. Turner will face Rock Valley Conference foe Jefferson at 1 p.m.
Turner held an 8-1 lead heading into the final inning before making things interesting for themselves. After recording the first out of the seventh, Turner pitcher Grant Revels allowed a single and a pair of walks to load the bases.
Revels then hit a batter to force in a run before another single forced him from the game in favor of Cal Ries.
Ries surrendered a harmless pop-up to second before the Trojans botched a rundown to allow another run to score to make it 8-4. Ries then hit the next batter, putting the tying run at first base.
Ries then bore down and struck out Shane Kisting to end the threat, along with the Crimson Tide’s season.
“I just thought about what a great game Grant pitched,” Ries said. “I wasn’t going to let him down. I had to somehow find a way to get it done. It’s a great feeling. I think it means more to win the regional this year than any other year, because we lost last year to COVID.”
Revels earned his second playoff win in as many days after picking up the victory in Tuesday’s win over Monroe. There, all he had to do was throw a scoreless eighth inning before the Trojans walked it off against the Cheesemakers.
His task Wednesday was much more difficult: Shutting down a powerful Edgerton lineup.
But that’s exactly what the southpaw did, at least for the first six innings, allowing the Tide just one run on six hits.
“We felt like we had to mix it up a little bit,” Turner coach Jeff Clowes said. “They had seen the (now injured) Konner Giddley a couple times, and they had seen Cal the first time around. They really hit the baseball, and we felt like Grant would be a tough matchup for them. He’s got good stuff, and he trusts it. He doesn’t try to be anybody else, he just trusts what he has.”
On a warm, cloudless afternoon with no breeze to speak of, the Crimson Tide handed the Trojans a pair of runs in the first inning when one run scored on a dropped routine pop-up with two outs, and another came home on a wild pitch.
After the Tide pulled to within 2-1 on a third-inning RBI double by Peyton Lee, Revels put up three more zeroes.
“My off-speed pitches were working really well,” Revels said. “Coach (Matt) Huffman called a really good game to allow me to feature those. I was able to throw strikes and my guys were really good behind me.”
Meanwhile, the Trojans were pecking away at the Tide’s pitching, scoring a run in the fifth on a Will Lauterbach double to make it 3-1, and adding five in the sixth to provide a seemingly comfortable 8-1 advantage heading to the final frame.
Lauterbach had a huge day at the dish, going 4-for-4 with a double, while Joey Smith knocked in a pair of runs in the sixth with a single.
Drama aside, Turner took care of business, and is now just two wins away from its first state appearance since 2017.
• Wednesday’s linescore:
Edgerton 001 000 4—5
Turner 200 015 X—8
WP: Revels (6.1 IP, 5 R, 7H) LP: Dupuis . Leading hitters: Turner: Lauterbach 4X4, 2B, RBI. Ries 1x2, 2 BB.