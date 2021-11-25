ORFORDVILLE — For a team in search of an identity, the Beloit Turner boys basketball team looked pretty sure of itself Wednesday afternoon.
The Trojans opened their season with a 89-49 win over host Parkview, at times looking downright explosive offensively.
With just one returning starter (Konner Giddley), coach Ken Watkins made liberal use of his entire roster. NIne Trojans cracked the scoring column, with seven of them scoring at least six points.
"I like that we really pushed the tempo," Watkins said. "I was really happy with the energy. We asked these guys to do two things in game one: Communicate, and play hard. And I think they did both of those things."
Tyler Sutherland led the Trojans with 18 points, while Keshawn Hobson added 16 and Will Lauterbach had 14.
While Watkins was pleased with the final result, he said the young team is still a work in progress.
"They are super coachable," Watkins said. "We just tended to get a little out of control at times, There were periods in the game where it get really chaotic where we were turning the ball over a ton, or getting off our feet and bailing them out with some fouls. But that's early-season stuff, and we'll keep getting better. We just have to realize that over the course of the season, we're not going to get away with some of the stuff we got away with tonight."
Sophomore point guard Zay Howard finished with nine points, but that hardly tells the story of his performance. Howard pushed the pace, picked up a slew of steals and assists, and generally controlled the game while he was on the floor.
"He made some really nice passes," Watkins said. "He's always been a really good ball-handler, and has a high basketball IQ. He's super smooth and he reminds me of DJ Wash. He's improved a ton over the last year with his jumper. Our sophomores are pretty good and our juniors are really athletic. And it's an unselfish group."
Turner got off to a quick 7-0 advantage, led 44-22 at halftime and eventually got the lead over 40 and a running clock was instituted in the second half.
The Vikings, under first-year head coach Mary Crane, were led by Trey Oswald's 16 points, while Rusty Klitzman added 12.
"We played with a lot of heart and hustle," Crane said. "We've been working a lot on our defensive transitions, and this was a good game to test that. We were able to get back most of the time, and we turned them over a few times. We just have to clean some things up."
Crane said, with such an inexperienced roster, there were no set goals in place.
"We are going to try and get better every single day," Crane said. "We'll look at the things we did today and correct whatever we need to. The biggest thing for us is defense. We're going to have to play physical and out-work our opponent every night."
The road for the Trojans gets immediately more difficult beginning Tuesday night, when they host conference favorite East Troy. Parkview plays at Abundant Life on Tuesday as well.
TURNER 89, PARKVIEW 49
Turner 44 45--89
Parkview 22 27--49
TURNER: Howard 3 2-4 9, Giddley 3 2-2 9, Lauterbach 7 0-1 14, Hoppe 2 2-4 6, Sutherland 7 3-6 18, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Kepta 2 3-4 7, Terrell 3 1-2 7, Hobson 5-5-8 16, Teague-Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 34 18-31 89.
PARKVIEW: Brown 1 3-6 5, Oswald 6 4-9 16, Redman 1 1-2 3, Flood-Elyafi 1 0-0 2, Gazzini 2 0-1 4, Klitzman 4 4-6 12, Pomplun 3 1-2 7. Totals: 18 13-28 49.
3-Pointers: Parkview 0, Turner 3 (Howard, Giddley, Sutherland).