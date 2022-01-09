BELOIT — The Beloit Turner boys basketball team picked up a home victory Friday night, blowing out winless Jefferson 76-43 to highlight local action.
The Trojans had a balanced attack led by Will Lauterbach's 17 points. Keshawn Hobson added 12 points, while Tyler Sutherland and Avonte Repta each had 10.
Aidan Kammer led Jefferson with 15 points. The Trojans led by just five at 26-21 at halftime, but outscored the Eagles 50-22 in the second half to pull away.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL 68 , MADISON WEST 40: The Purple Knights never trailed and picked up an easy Big Eight Conference victory Friday night in Madison.
The Knights led 32-22 at halftime before dominating the second half in the win.
Fazion Farr led the Knights with 21 points, Shaq Roman added 17 and Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed finished with 16.
• BRODHEAD 78, EDGERTON 65: The Brodhead boys continue to lead the Rock Valley Conference.
Owen Leifker and Josiah Engen combined for 41 points Friday night to lead the Cardinals to a 78-65 win over Edgerton on Friday night.
Brodhead (8-3, 6-0) led by 12 at the half and kept the Crimson Tide at bay by scoring 41 points in the second half.
Connor Coombs had a game-high 27 points for Edgerton (3-7, 2-4), which lost despite making a dozen 3-point baskets.
• EVANSVILLE 84, CLINTON 39: The visiting Blue Devils opened up a 30-point halftime lead and cruised to a Rock Valley win Friday.
Mason Miller scored 24 points and Stephen Kopecky added 19 to lead Evansville (5-6, 3-4). Clinton fell to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in the Rock Valley. Peyton Bingham and Peircen Bingham both had eight points, while Abel Espinoza and Reagan Flickinger added seven.
• EAST TROY 64, BIG FOOT 42: The host Trojans (7-2, 4-1 Rock Valley) took a 33-16 halftime lead and got 24 points from Chase Cummings and 22 from Colin Terpstra in a Friday victory over the Chiefs (5-2 conference). Gus Foster led Big Foot with 19 points.
• PARKVIEW 54, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 34: The host Vikings (4-7, 2-4 Trailways South Conference) took care of the winless Prairie Hawks (0-7, 0-5).
• DARLINGTON 60, BIG FOOT 45: The Redbirds jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half and coasted to a win at the SwingFam Showcase game in Waunakee on Saturday. Gus Foster totaled a game-high 20 points for Big Foot (6-5).
• HONONEGAH 77, BELVIDERE 37: The Indians jumped all over the Bucs, outscoring them 29-2 in the first quarter en route to the blowout win.
Owen Hart provided the offensive highlights, going 9-for-14 from the 3-point line and 11-for-16 overall on the way to a career-best 32 points.
Dominic Commisso hit five of six shots from the field on the way to 11 points.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: VERONA 92, BELOIT MEMORIAL 32: The visiting Wildcats cruised to a 19-1 victory on their way to routing the host Purple Knights at the Barkin Arena Saturday night.
Verona built a 52-16 lead by halftime as Abbi Ripnow scored 15 of her game-high 21 points. Reagan Briggs chipped in 19 points while Megan Murphy had 15 and Maia Ellis 12.
The Wildcats finished with 10 3-pointers, half of them by Ripnow.
The Knights were led by LaNasia Dubois who had three treys and nine points. Bre Davis suffered a shoulder separation in a first-half collision and didn’t play the second half. Senior Tajah Randall missed the game due to illness.
• BOYS BOXSCORES: BELOIT MEMORIAL 68, MADISON WEST 40
Beloit 32 36--68
Madison 22 18--40
MADISON WEST: Williams 1 0-0 2, Pewder 3 0-2 6, Hawkins 2 0-0 6, Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Harding 2 0-0 6, Gouidan 4 0-0 9, Brown 2 1-1 6, Warfield 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 1-3 40.
3-pointers: Madison West 7 (Hawkins 2, Harding 2, Gouidan, Brown, Warfield).
EVANSVILLE 84, CLINTON 39
Evansville (84)—Bahrs 4-0-8; Geske 1-0-2; Miller 7-4-24; Holman 2-1-5; Maves 1-0-2; Heinzelman 2-2-6; Howlett 3-3-11; Kraus 1-2-5; Buehl 1-0-2; Kopecky 7-5-19. Totals: 29-17-84.
Clinton (39)—Espinoza 3-0-7; Mullooly 0-4-4; P. Bingham 2-4-8; Pei. Bingham 4-0-8; Gill 1-1-3; Flickinger 3-0-7. Totals: 14-9-39.
Halftime—Evansville 48, Clinton 18. 3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Espinoza), Evansville 9 (Miller 6, Howlett 2, Kraus). Free throws missed—Clinton 8, Evansville 8. Total fouls—Clinton 17, Evansville 16. Fouled out—Maves.
TURNER 76, JEFFERSON 43
Jefferson (43)—Kammer 6-0-15; McGraw 3-0-8; Neitzel 1-0-2; Johnson 1-2-4; P. Phillips 1-0-2; E. Phillips 1-1-3; Devine 2-0-4; Butina 0-5-5. Totals: 15-8-43.
Turner (76)—Howard 2-0-5; Giddley 3-2-8; Galvin 0-2-2; Lauterbach 8-1-17; Hoppe 1-0-2; Sutherland 3-4-10; Erickson 0-2-2; Teague-Johnson 3-0-8; Repta 4-2-10; Hobson 6-0-12. Totals: 30-13-76.
Halftime—Turner 26, Jefferson 26. 3-point goals—Jefferson 5 (Kammer 3, McGraw 2), Turner 3 (Teague-Johnson 2, Howard). Free throws missed—Jefferson 5, Turner 11. Total fouls—Jefferson 20, Turner 17.
DARLINGTON 60, BIG FOOT 45
Big Foot (45)—Torrez 5-1-12; Schmitz 2-1-6; Pruessing 2-0-4; Foster 8-0-20; J. Schmitz 1-0-3. Totals: 18-2-45.
Darlington (60)—Murray 4-1-9; Fitzsimons 3-0-6; Hardyman 7-4-19; Evenstad 4-3-12; Davis 1-0-2; Hendrickson 1-0-2; Long 4-1-10. Totals: 24-9-60.
Halftime—Darlington 26, Big Foot 15. 3-point goals—Big Foot 7 (Foster 4, Torrez, Schmitz, J. Schmitz), Darlington 3 (Hardyman, Long, Evenstad). Free throws missed—Big Foot 2, Darlington 3.
BRODHEAD 78, EDGERTON 65
Edgerton (65)—Zellmer 5-0-13; Coombs 9-4-27; Hanson 1-1-3; McKillips 1-0-3; Schaffner 4-0-11; Schuman 1-0-2; Appel 3-0-6. Totals: 24-5-65.
Brodhead (78)—Weeden 3-0-8; Engen 6-5-18; Vondra 1-2-4; Leifker 9-5-23; Walker 5-0-13; Malkow 4-2-10. Totals: 29-14-78.
Halftime—Brodhead 38, Edgerton 26. 3-point goals—Edgerton 12 (Coombs 5, Zellmer 3, Schaffner 3), Brodhead 6 (Walker 3, Weeden 2, Engen). Free throws missed—Edgerton 3, Brodhead 6. Total fouls—Edgerton 20, Brodhead 15. Fouled out—Appel.
EAST TROY 64, BIG FOOT 42
Big Foot (42)—Torrez 1-0-2, Gerdes 1-0-3, A. Schmitz 3-2-9, Pruessing 1-0-2, Foster 6-5-19, Wilson 3-1-7. Totals 15-8-42.
East Troy (64)—Guyse 2-1-5, Kurth 2-2-6, Terpstra 7-3-22, Lindow 2-2-7, Cummings 8-6-24. Totals 21-15-64.
Halftime—East Troy 33, Big Foot 16. 3-point goals—Big Foot 5 (Foster 2, Schmitz 2, Gerdes), East Troy 8 (Terpstra 5, Cummings 2, Lindow). Free throws missed—Big Foot 8, East Troy 9. Total fouls—Big Foot 21, East Troy 15. Fouled out—A. Schmitz, Foster.
HONONEGAH 77, BELVIDERE 37
Belvidere 2 11 13 11--37
Hononegah 29 13 24 11--77
HONONEGAH: Hart 11 1-2 31, Commisso 5 1-1 11, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Warren 2 1-1 6, Kemmet 1 2-4 4, Houi 2 2-4 6, Steege 2 0-0 4, Savitzki-Lynde 2 0-0 4, Tholin 1 0-0 2, Ketelsen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 29 5-8 77.
3-pointers: Hononegah 14 (Hart 9, Johnson 2, Warren, Tholin, Ketelsen).
• GIRLS BOXSCORE:
VERONA 92 , BELOIT MEMORIAL 32
Verona………….....52 40 -- 92
Beloit Memorial..16 16 -- 32
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) – Ripnow 9 0-0 21, Briggs 8 1-2 19, Lanbe 2 5-8 9, Ellis 6 0-0 12, Murphy 5 0-4 15, Gortalski 4 1-1 9, Duffy 1 0-0 3, Jensen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 36 7-15 92.
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) – Richardson 2 4-7 8, Ingram 0 1-1 1, Thomas 0 0-1 0, Tibbetts 4 1-2 9, Dubois 3 0-0 9, Davis 2 1-2 5. Totals: 11 7-13 32.
3-pt. Goals: Verona 10 (Ripnow 4, Murphy 5, Briggs 1), Beloit 3 (Dubois 3). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Verona 13, Beloit 18.