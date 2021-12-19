BELOIT — The Beloit Turner boys basketball team is hitting its stride.
After a rough start to the season, the Trojans picked up their finest win of the young season Friday night, defeating Edgerton 60-53.
The key to the contest was Turner's defensive effort against Edgerton star Connor Combs, who Watkins said following the game would be his choice for Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year up to this point.
Combs, who came in averaging 21 points per game, was held to just two points by a cadre of Turner defenders led by Manny Galvan.
"He was definitely our focus heading into the game," Turner forward Will Lauterbach said. "We knew we had to try and limit him. Manny did a fantastic job on him. To limit a guy like that to two, that's amazing."
Galvan, who doesn't contribute a ton offensively to the Trojans cause, said he was looking forward to the difficult assignment.
"Anytime I can guard a guy like that, I'm excited," Galvan said. "My goal is just to make it really hard on him, and that's what I tried to do."
Combs made just one of eight shots from the field as the Trojans pulled away in the final minutes for the win.
"This was just a huge win for us," Turner coach Ken Watkins said. "I thought our guys played really well. They've played hard all season, and now they are getting used to the speed of the game. I think our decision-making will continue to improve as the season goes on."
It was a productive night for the Trojan front line. Brent Hoppe made all seven of his shots and finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Will Lauterbach led the team with 18 points, while Keshawn Hobson scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half, which ended in a Turner 31-30 lead.
The second half saw Turner maintain a small advantage throughout, and the Trojans picked up a huge trey from Tyler Sutherland in the final two minutes. Despite missing five straight free throws down the stretch, the Trojans hung on for a win to move them to 2-1 in the conference and 3-1 overall.
"We got a lot of contributions from a lot of kids tonight," Watkins said. "Brent bailed us out so many times with his rebounds, and Will was so good that we couldn't take him off the floor even though he was gassed. Manny did a great job defensively on a great player."
Edgerton was led by Will Schuman's 11 points, the only Tider to finish in double figures.
The Trojans will be back in action Monday night when they travel to face Lake Mills.
TURNER 60, EDGERTON 53
Edgerton 30 23--53
Turner 31 29--60
EDGERTON: Hazeltine 2 0-0 5, Zellmer 1 0-0 2, Coombs 1 0-2 2, Hanson 4 0-0 8, Schaffner 2 0-0 4, Schuman 4 2-2 11, Fox 3 1-2 7, Lee 4 0-0 8, Appel 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 3-5 53.
TURNER: Howard 2 0-3 4, Lauterbach 6 6-7 18, Hoppe 7 2-4 18, Sutherland 2 1-2 6, Hobson 6 3-4 15, Teague-Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 12-23 60.
3-pointers: Edgerton 2 (Hazeltine, Schuman), Turner 2 (Hoppe, Sutherland).