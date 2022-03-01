BELOIT — It didn't take long for March to get mad.
In a jam-packed gym filled with a bipartisan crowd, the Turner Trojans rallied from a seven-point second half deficit to defeat Edgerton 52-46 Tuesday night.
The Trojans. a six seed, move on to face third-seeded Lodi in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals Friday night.
A pair of free throws by Konner Giddley gave Turner the lead for good with 1:57 to play, and Avonte Repta went a perfect 4-for-4 at the stripe to seal the deal as Turner eliminated the Crimson Tide from the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
The Trojans (16-8) were led by Konner Giddley, who fought through foul trouble to finish with 16, and sophomore point guard Zay Howard, who finished with 11.
Giddley was sitting on the bench when Leyton McKillips, who along with Connor Coombs had 16 to lead the Crimson Tide, hit back-to-back treys to give Edgerton its largest lead at 40-33 with 10 minutes to play.
Turner coach Ken Watkins turned to the bench, pointed at Giddley and told him to check in immediately.
"I wasn't going to have us lose the game with him on the bench," Watkins said. "If he fouled out, he fouled out, but I didn't want that lead to get insurmountable before he even got back in."
The move paid immediate dividends, as the Trojans scored six straight points to cut the lead to 40-39.
The rest of the game played out as one would expect between the two rivals. Coombs, a Beloit College commit, tied the game with 2:10 to play before Giddley's go-ahead free throws.
"When I checked back, I just knew I couldn't be aggressive and I had to play (Coombs) smart," Giddley said. "I couldn't make any dumb fouls, and I still wanted to get to the basket on offense."
The Trojans took a 6-0 lead, which would turn into their biggest lead of the night before the final score. Edgerton took a 21-19 lead into intermission as turnovers plagued the Trojans in the first half.
The Crimson Tide (10-15) missed four free throws down the stretch, a fact that Edgerton coach Darryl Fox lamented.
"The missed free throws hurt, no question," Fox said. "And we had some untimely turnovers in there, too. But you've got to give Turner credit. They took advantage of our mistakes and made plays of their own."
Howard said the Trojans entered the second half with a more aggressive mindset.
"We got up and down more," Howard said. "And we forced some turnovers and played with more energy in general. We just have to play like that from the start Friday night, and I'm really confident we can play Lodi tough."
Watkins said Lodi does present some matchup problems.
"They are a really good team, and we're going to have to play a great game to beat them," Watkins said. "They've got some size inside, and they've got a kid on the outside that's a great scorer that can shoot the lights out. But our kids always play extremely hard, and I'd expect the same thing Friday night."
TURNER 52, EDGERTON 46
Edgerton 21 25--46
Turner 19 33--52
EDGERTON: Kisting 1 0-0 2, Hazeltine 0 0-1 0, Zellmer 1 0-1 3, Coombs 6 3-3 16, Hanson 2 1-2 5, McKillips 6 0-1 16, Fox 1 0-0 2, Appel 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 4-10 46.
TURNER: Howard 5 1-2 11, Giddley 6 2-3 16, Galvin 1 0-0 2, Lauterbach 2 3-7 7, Hoppe 1 3-6 5, Erickson 0 1-4 1, Repta 0 4-4 4, Hobson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 14-26 52.
3-pointers: Edgerton 6 (Zellmer, Coombs, McKillips 4), Turner 2 (Giddley 2). Total fouls: Turner 16, Edgerton 20.