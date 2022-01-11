BELOIT—A total team effort.
That’s an apt description of Turner’s impressive 59-46 victory over East Troy Tuesday night.
Turner entered the game with a middling 4-3 record, while East Troy, strong as always, was 7-2.
After Tuesday’s Turner victory, the team found themselves tied in the Rock Valley Conference standings with 4-2 record.
Sophomore point guard Zay Howard was dishing, senior forward Brent Hoppe was all over the boards, and a bevy of Trojans rotated well enough on the defensive end to tamp down a potentially potent East Troy attack.
Turner coach Ken Watkins said this is exactly the kind of victory his team needed.
“This was our best game of the year to date,” Watkins said. “We had great balance offensively, we communicated and the kids played really hard. We got some good looks in the first half, we just couldn’t make much. We were 4-for-26 in the first half or something like that. We felt pretty good being only down one possession at halftime. In the second half, it was hard taking guys off the floor, because anybody we put in there played so well.”
Indeed the first half was a struggle of titanic proportions, as East Troy’s Colin Terpstra nailed a trey at the buzzer to put his team up 15-13 at halftime.
After East Troy established a 23-17 advantage early in the half, Turner made a game-changing 9-0 run. Chase Cummings would tie the game with a three-pointer, but a basket by Keshawn Hobson put Turner up for good.
Turner was clinging to a 34-30 lead when they went on a decisive 7-0 run that made the outcome academic.
“Going into the game, we knew the key was going to be to stop them defensively,” Turner forward Will Lauterbach said. “We wanted to shut down Cummings and Terpstra, and for the most part we did that. Cummings had some early foul trouble that hurt him, and Terpstra hit some shots late, but we did a good job on those guys.”
While the Turner defense stayed strong, it was the offense that caught fire in the second half.
“We’ve had trouble with slow starts in the last few games, and tonight was the same thing,” Lauterbach said. “We missed a lot of layups in the first half, but we got stronger in the second half and just brought more energy.”
Howard led the Trojans with 13 points, and Lauterbach and Konner Giddley added 12 while Hoppe finished with nine and a huge night on the boards.
“As long as Brent doesn’t get in foul trouble, he’ll be in double digits for rebounds every night,” Watkins said. “He controlled the paint for us, and Hobson had a couple of really big blocked shots. Konner did a great job defensively all night and had a good night offensively, too.”
The Trojans face another significant challenge Thursday when they travel to McFarland, another of the RVC’s elite squads.
TURNER 59, EAST TROY 46
East Troy 15 31—46
Turner 13 46—59
EAST TROY: Terpstra 6 5-6 22, Lindow 2 1-5 6, Aleckson 2 2-4 6, Cummings 5 0-0 12. Totals: 15 8-15 40.
TURNER: Howard 5 1-2 13, Giddley 3 6-10 12, Lauterbach 4 4-6 12, Hoppe 3 3-6 9, Sutherland 2 0-0 5, Erickson 1 0-2 2, Repta 1 2-3 4, Fossum 0 0-2 0, Hobson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 16-31 59.
3-pointers: Turner 3 (Howard 2, Sutherland). East Troy 8 (Terpstra 5, Cummings 2, Aleckson)