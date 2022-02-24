BELOIT—The Beloit Turner Trojans sent their seniors out in style Thursday night.
The Trojans put a cap on a solid regular season slate with a 61-45 victory over Whitewater.
Although senior night was officially recognized, the Trojans aren’t done at home. They will host Edgerton in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The game will mark the fourth straight times the two teams have met in the postseason, with Turner eliminating the Crimson Tide each of the last three years.
As tradition dictates, the Trojans started all seniors in their lineup, including manager Jason Njoo, who scored the game’s first two points.
Turner was a bit slow out of the gates, and led 17-11 with just 4:15 left to play after a drought of nearly five minutes from both teams.
“I don’t think we were ready to play all that hard defensively in the first half,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “We just didn’t bring enough energy right away, and the game was close for quite a while, but we were able to get on a run. I’d like to see us bring that energy right from the get-go so I don’t have to stomp around like a crazy lunatic to get them going.”
Things began to change down the stretch in the first half, particularly when the Trojans began to amp up the defensive pressure.
By halftime, they held a 28-18 advantage. Five minutes into the half, the lead was 15, and the Trojans held a 50-27 advantage with nine minutes left.
“The key for us was getting a lot of pressure and energy defensively,” Turner sophomore point guard Zay Howard said. “That’s when we are at our best, when we can create turnovers and score on the break.”
Continuing his strong second half to the season, Tyshawn Teague-Johnson was terrific with a team-best 14 points.
“He shoots the ball really well and he passes the eye test,” Watkins said. “He’s got size, he’s a good athlete, and for him it’s just a matter of confidence. As soon as he realizes just how good he is, he’s going to be really tough to stop.”
A total of 12 Trojans cracked the scoring column, and Teague-Johnson said that’s a good sign for his team.
“When we play our best, we’re really sharing the ball and a lot of people are getting involved,” Teague-Johnson said. “When we get in trouble, it’s when we try to go one-and-one too much.”
There wasn’t any drawn-out celebrations after Turner locked in fourth place in the Rock Valley Conference with a 12-6 record. Talk soon turned to the impending battle with the Crimson Tide.
“We can’t start out against them like we started out tonight,” Howard said. “We just have to come out with a lot of energy, because I’m sure that’s how they are going to be.”
Watkins said it’s games like Tuesday night that makes the effort worth it. The two teams split a pair of hard-fought contests during the year. and though Turner enters the game as the sixth seed and Edgerton the 11th, Watkins knows a battle is coming his way.
“This has developed into a really nice rivalry over the last few years,” Watkins said. “There’s a mutual respect there between the two schools, and we know it’s going to be a packed house, with both schools and communities represented well. It’s going to be how it usually is: A backyard brawl. It’ll be a blast.”
• Thursday’s boxscore:
TURNER 61, WHITEWATER 45
Whitewater 18 27—45
Turner 28 33—61
WHITEWATER: Crowley 5 0-0 12, Wence 1 0-0 3, Aron 5 0-0 10, Rodriguez 0 0-1 0, Brown 1 0-0 3, Bondreau 2 1-1 5, Gonzalez 2 0-0 4, Nixon 1 0-2 2, Nichols 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 1-4 45.
TURNER: Howard 2 0-0 5, Giddley 2 0-0 6, Galvin 2 0-0 4, Lauterbach 2 2-4 6, Hoppe 2 4-4 8, Erickson 1 0-1 3, Teague-Johnson 3 5-7 14, Fossum 1 0-0 3, Terrell 1 0-0 2, Hobson 2 1-1 5, Njoo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 13-19 61.
3-pointers: Turner 8 (Giddley 2, Howard, Erickson, Teague-Johnson 3, Fossum). Whitewater 4 (Brown, Wence, Crowley 2).