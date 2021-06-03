BELOIT— The Beloit Turner softball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Big Foot Thursday afternoon, winning game one 11-1 in six innings before taking game two 17-2.
After surrendering a run in the top of the first, the Trojans tied the game in the bottom half when Grace Olmstead led off with a single, advanced on a bunt single by Kamdyn Davis and came in to score on a base hit by Madison Covey.
While Ryleigh Rose was subduing the Chiefs, the Turner offense started to roll. A series of walks, errors, and passed balls greatly contributed to a five run third inning for the Trojans,
Mikaya Pingel and Sydney Harbison delivered singles during the rally. Harbison doubled home a run in the fourth inning to make it 7-1, while Turner added two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to close it out.
Game two was a rout from the beginning and wrapped up in five frames.
The Trojans will be in action again Friday when they host McFarland Friday.
• DAKOTA 7, BELOIT 6: The Dakota Indians rallied from deficits of 5-0 and 6-5 to overtake South Beloit in walkoff fashion in the IHSA Class 1A regional final Thursday afternoon.
The SoBos got off to a great start, scoring twice in the first and three more times in the third to take a commanding lead.
Dakota rallied back with a run in the third, another in the fifth before tying the game with three runs in the sixth inning.
South Beloit scored a run to take a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning, but the Indians scored twice to end the game, and the SoBos' quest for a second straight regional crown.
Madison Carlson led the SoBos with three hits while Trinity Mesch added a pair of walks and two RBI.
• WIAA Golf: The Parkview boys golf team advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet with a fine overall performance at the Barnevald Regional, held at the House on the Rock in Spring Green.
The Vikings placed fourth behind winner Mineral Point, Fennimore and Lancaster.
Trey Oswald was terrific once again, shooting a 79 to place second overall. Oswald shot a 39 on the front a 40 on the back. Tyler Oswald shot a 102, Rusty Klitzman shot a 103, Isaiah Jester shot a 107 and Toby Engle fired a 108 to round out the Viking squad.