CLINTON—Faced with a roaring student section and a rival team excited to play on their refurbished floor for the first time, the Beloit Turner volleyball team stayed calm and executed.
The Trojans swept host Clinton Thursday night in the Rock Valley Conference opener for both squads, winning 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, a victory that coach Kasey Quinn said represents solid progress from past years.
“We fought hard tonight, and the kids fought for each other,” Quinn said. “In the past, we would get down a few points and give in to the pressure. I’m really excited about the chemistry we have. We lost Maddy Carl early in the second game and we kept right on going.”
After dominating the first set, the Trojans had to fight for the second and third sets before ultimately holding back the Cougars, who had a spirited comeback effort that at one point saw them hold a 14-11 lead in game three.
The Trojans rattled off a quick four points to take the lead, and never gave it up as they cruised to the victory.
Turner junior Taylor Veins said the team has come a long way in a short time.
“This is definitely the match that we played with the most energy and been the most competitive,” Veins said. “It’s definitely the best we’ve played so far. The transitions were a lot quicker, which made it easier for me to hit.”
Clinton coach Jordyn Ciochon said there were some positives to take away from her team’s performance.
“I think we looked pretty good overall,” Ciochon said. “I know the girls were super nervous about playing on the new floor and also playing in front of people for the first time in two years. We’ve been practicing at the middle school, so it was our first time on the court, but we did some good things.
“The biggest thing that we struggled with was our passing. When you have so much energy, passing can be difficult because it takes a lot of precision. We just need to focus and channel that energy into something positive.”
The Cougars were led by the all-around play of Jayden Nortier, who contributed eight kills, four aces and two blocks. Sylvia Johansen led the way with 13 digs, while Elli Teubert had seven assists.
Quinn singled out Veins for her stellar play around the net.
Quinn also mentioned that the Trojans were able to avoid the unforced errors that have plagued his teams in the past.
“We’ve just had tons of errors in the past few years,” Quinn said. “ We’ve been able to eliminate a lot of that. We still have the occasional one, but that’s volleyball. We’re playing a lot cleaner this year, and they are taking what’s available to them. They’ve gotten behind the technique at practice. They are paying attention to the details at practice, and it’s showing.”
The Cougars will travel to play McFarland on Tuesday while the Trojans host Whitewater.