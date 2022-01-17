MCFARLAND, Wis. — The Beloit Turner boys basketball team continues to impress.
The Trojans, whose early season featured a COVID delay and sloppy play, have cleaned up their act. After a home victory against WIAA Division 3 10th-ranked East Troy Tuesday, Turner went on the road and took down McFarland 72-59 Thursday night.
Turner used a terrific performance from Keshawn Hobson (23 points and 10 rebounds) along with 15 points from Konner Giddley and 13 from Tyler Sutherland to secure the win.
The key was a fast start, as Turner jumped out to a 36-22 lead before the two teams played essentially even in the second half.
Turner will get a chance to continue their strong play Tuesday night when they play at East Troy.
• BRODHEAD 78, BLACK HAWK 66: The Cardinals continued their terrific season with a matinee victory Saturday at Black Hawk.
Freshman Cullen Walker scored a career-best 25 points, Owen Leifker added 22 and Josiah Engen finished with 20
Brodhead led 38-33 at the half before pulling away for the victory.
• HONONEGAH LOSES TWO: The Hononegah MLK Tournament featured the host school dropping a pair of games.
The Indians fell to Normal West 47-37 before losing in the final game of the tournament 70-32 to IHSA Class 4A sixth-ranked Normal Community.
Owen Hart led the Indians with eight points for the injury-marred squad that is without Brandon Beck and Adam Steege.
Normal Community shot 67 percent from the field and hit seven of its 12 three-pointers.
In the game against Normal West, Braydon Savitzki-Lynde led the Indians with 16 points.
• GIRLS HOOPS: CLINTON 69, JEFFERSON 66: The Cougars continued to play terrific basketball with a 69-66 victory over Jefferson Friday night.
Jayden Nortier was once again the star of the show for the Cougars, finishing the game with 33 points. Tiana Roehl and Elli Teubert each had 11, while Neleah Bobolz contributed a pair of big 3-pointers in the second half on the way to nine points.
The Cougars had to rally from a 30-26 halftime deficit to pick up the win, with Nortier picking up several key baskets, finishing with 25 second-half points. She finished with four 3-pointers.
• BRODHEAD 58, TURNER 12: The Brodhead Cardinals held Turner to just three points in the first half of a blowout win Friday night.
Brodhead had three players in double figures. Abbie Dix (13) led the way, followed by Addie Yates (11) and Onnikah Oliver (10).
• HONONEGAH 65, FREEPORT 24: The Indians rolled to a victory over the Pretzels on Friday night.
Haley Warren led the attack with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Ember Gunnink added 10 points for Hononegah, which led 34-15 at halftime.
WEEKEND BOXSCORES
CLINTON 69, JEFFERSON 66
Clinton 26 43 -- 69
Jefferson 30 36 -- 66
Clinton (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Teubert 3 4-6 11, Johansen 1 0-2 3, Nortier 11 7-12 33, Bobolz 3 0-0 9, Mullooly 0 2-2 2, Roehl 4 0-0 11. Totals 22 13-22 69.
Jefferson -- Madden 3 0-0 8, Serdynski 5 1-2 14, Thom 2 1-2 5, Messmann 2 4-8 8, Johnson 5 4-6 14, Helmink 3 9-14 17. Totals 20 19-32 66.
3-pointers: Clinton 12 (Nortier 4, Bobolz 3, Roehl 3, Johansen 1, Teubert 1); Jeferson 7 (Serdynski 3, Madden 2, Helmink 2). Fouled out: Nortier.
BRODHEAD 58, TURNER 12
Turner 3 9 --12
Brodhead 28 30--58
TURNER: Adams 0 2-4 2, Spain 1 0-0 2, Babilius 1 0-2 3, Combs 1 1-2 3, Curry 1 0-0 2. 4 3-8 12.
BRODHEAD: Yates 5 0-0 11, Steinmann 3 0-1 7, Oliver 3 1-2 10, Kail 2 0-0 4, Moe 0 4-4 4, Leitzen 3 0-0 8, Dix 6 1-1 13, Urness 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 7-10 58.
3-pointers: Brodhead 7 (Yates, Steinmann, Oliver 3, Leitzen 2) Turner 1 (Babilius).
HONONEGAH 6
TURNER 72, MCFARLAND 59
Turner 36 36--72
McFarland 22 37--59
TURNER: Howard 3 2-2 9, Giddley 6 1-2 15, Lauterbach 3 0-0 6, Hoppe 2 0-2 4, Sutherland 5 1-2 13, Hobson 11 1-2 23. Totals: 30 7-12 72.
3-pointers: Turner 5 (Howard, Giddley 2, Sutherland 2).
BRODHEAD 78, BLACK HAWK 66
Brodhead 38 40--78
Black Hawk 33 33--66
BLACK HAWK: Figi 6 4-4 17, Andrew 0 2-4 2, Milz 1 0-0 3, Seth 6 2-2 14, Burmeister 6 2-2 18, Dempsy 3 1-2 9. Totals: 23 11-14 66.
BRODHEAD: Saunders 0 0-2 0, Engen 6 5-7 20, Leifker 6 6-6 22, Walker 9 1-2 25, Boegli 1 0-0 3, Malkow 4 0-2 8. Totals: 26 12-19 78.
3-pointers: Brodhead 16 (Engen 3, Leifker 2, Walker 6, Malkow 4, Boegli).