BELOIT—Derek Diehl wasn’t the only one to notice the obvious. If the 2022 Beloit Turner Trojans still competed in the old Rock Valley Conference this fall, they would have battled Brodhead-Juda for first place.

Instead, in the ultra-competitive Capitol Conference, a 3-0 overall start couldn’t prevent them from becoming 4-5 also-rans—although amazingly entertaining also-rans.

