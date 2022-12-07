BELOIT—Derek Diehl wasn’t the only one to notice the obvious. If the 2022 Beloit Turner Trojans still competed in the old Rock Valley Conference this fall, they would have battled Brodhead-Juda for first place.
Instead, in the ultra-competitive Capitol Conference, a 3-0 overall start couldn’t prevent them from becoming 4-5 also-rans—although amazingly entertaining also-rans.
The Trojans were blessed with several of the Capitol’s most exciting players—including a senior duo who head up the 2022 Beloit Daily News All-Area team—quarterback Sean Fogel as Offensive Player of the Year and defensive end Brent Hoppe as Defensive Player of the Year.
Fogel rewrote Turner’s record book for passing as he took full advantage of the presence of a pair of All-Area receivers in Tyler Sutherland and Will Lauterbach.
“I can’t say enough about those two guys,” Fogel said. “They did a great job. We asked a lot of them and they always came through. They got a lot of recognition because of it and to be honest that means a lot to me, too.”
Fogel’s 2022 had team statistician Karl Miller repeatedly consulting his record book. The All-Capitol First Teamer set school single-season records for most completions with 140 (in 233 attempts), yards passing with 2,114, touchdown passes with 27 and passing efficiency at 60.086 (140-233).
He shattered single-game marks this fall for completions with 26 (26-for-37 against Lakeside Lutheran), yards passing with 441 (against Lakeside Lutheran) and touchdowns with five (three times, against East Troy, Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills).
Fogel’s family had moved from the area to Arizona for a time and their return to Wisconsin left him with only two years of varsity ball at Turner. Yet he became its all-time leading passer in terms of overall yardage with 3,699 (topping the old mark of 3,660 by Kenny Draeving set in three years, 2017-19). Fogel also broke Draeving’s mark for career touchdown passes with 38. Draeving had 37.
In his two years, Fogel completed 241-of-442 passes to rank third all-time in passing attempts. Seth Smith played four seasons (2012-15) and tossed 482 passes and Draeving had 447.
“I looked at some of the kids who made All-State and Sean is just flat out a better passer,” Turner head coach Derek Diehl said.
While Hoppe was locked into a scholarship with Central Michigan before the season even began, Fogel is still a free-agent as far as recruiting goes.
“There are some schools I like and we’ll just see what happens in the next month or two,” Fogel said. “I’ll just weigh whatever opportunities I get and try to make the right decision for me.”
Diehl said bigger doesn’t always mean better for a recruit.
“The bigger the school, the harder the pathway to get on the field to play,” he said. “If you are not playing on Saturday or Tuesdays in the MAC it’s difficult to have that commitment to the tough schedule you have to live. All the sacrifice and perseverance should give you the reward of being able to play. So whatever level that puts you at, that’s where you should play. You have to choose wisely and choose for your education.”
Hoppe, who will play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium this month, followed up an All-State junior year with a stellar effort as a senior. As a junior, he was the Capitol South Defensive Player of the Year with 17 quarterback sacks and led Wisconsin in tackles for loss with 42. He finished with 87 tackles overall and had three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
As a senior, he repeated as a First Teamer and finished with 64 solo tackles and 31 assists for 95 total tackles. He had 18 tackles for loss, including two sacks and recovered two fumbles. The WFCA selected him All-State and Small School Defensive Player of the Year.
“To get that award you have to do it your junior year and then follow it up with another solid year,” Diehl said. “Brent has had a lot of success, but with all that he has achieved it hasn’t changed him as a person. He’s still a humble guy.”
Diehl can’t wait to see what Central Michigan does with him.
“He is an edge guy, definitely, but once they get him in camp I think they will be creative with him,” the coach said. “He is able to play standing up or with a hand down. He has played all over the defensive front for us, including linebacker. You can mold him into wherever his body takes him. He’s not limited by any means to one position.”