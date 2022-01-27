BELOIT—The Brodhead Cardinals came strolling into town Thursday night, complete undefeated record and two-game lead in the Rock Valley Conference standings with them.
When they left the floor 90 minutes later, they had their first loss of the season, and the Turner Trojans had another signature win, a 78-72 triumph.
The Trojans have now defeated McFarland, East Troy and Brodhead, the three teams ahead of them in the RVC standings.
Tyler Sutherland was the star of the day for Turner, scoring a career-best 31 points to lead all scorers.
“Tyler just keeps getting better and better,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “And we coach him really hard. We aren’t afraid to get on him, and it’s ‘Yes, sir,’ with everything he does. He was bound to break out, and tonight was his night.”
Sutherland scored 17 in the first half as Turner went to intermission with a 37-34 lead after Brent Hoppe beat the buzzer with a shot in the lane.
The Trojans came out firing in the second half, embarking on a 13-2 run to extend the lead to 50-36 on a pair of transition finishes by Sutherland.
Brodhead, one of the most explosive offensive teams around, began to mount its inevitable charge. A dunk by Josiah Engen cut the lead to 54-48 with nine minutes to play.
The advantage was stay in that vicinity even as Owen Leifker, the conference’s third leading scorer at 21.7 points per game, fouled out with 13 points and five minutes to play after being assessed a technical foul.
Josiah Engen also fouled out, but thanks to big shots by Gage Boegli and freshman Cullen Walker, the Cardinals trimmed the advantage to
They also held Owen Leifker, the conference’s third-leading scorer, to 72-69 with 45 seconds left. But Mike Erickson hit a pair of free throws to make it a two-possession game, and the Cards would get no closer.
Brodhead still owns a two-game lead in the conference standings, and Cardinals coach Tommy Meier said the team is still in good shape.
“We knew we weren’t going 18-0 in the Rock,” Meier said. “Nobody does that. So, now it’s about how we respond. We get these guys again soon at our place. We have East Troy still at home, so we’re still in really good shape overall.”
Sutherland said Turner’s play was outstanding both offensively and defensively.
“We got out in transition a little bit and did a good job finishing,” Sutherland said. “And Konner Giddley did a great job guarding Leifker and holding him down. It was just a great win overall.”
Hoppe was terrific inside, finishing with 17 points, while Giddley finished with 14.
Although dreams of winning a conference title would still have to be considered a longshot, Watkins is encouraged it’s even a possibility.
“If we didn’t win tonight, we didn’t have a chance at all,” Watkins said. “And winning conference isn’t the end-all, be-all, but it’s nice to be able to look forward and see that we have a chance. We’ve got McFarland left, and we’ll have to play at Brodhead here before too long, but we’ve put ourselves in a position to at least have a conversation.”
Engen led the Cards with 21 points, while Walker finished with 20.
Thursday’s boxscore
TURNER 78, BRODHEAD 72
Brodhead 34 38—72
Turner 37 41—78
BRODHEAD: Engen 7 5-7 21, Vondra 1 1-3 3, Lefker 4 4-6 13, Walker 4 6-6 20, Boegli 2 0-0 6, Malkow 4 0-0 9. Totals: 22 16-22 72.
TURNER: Howard 0 2-4 2, Giddley 4 5-6 14, Lauterbach 3 0-2 6, Hoppe 8 1-3 17, Sutherland 11 6-7 31, Erickson 1 2-2 5, Repta 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 16-24 78.
3-pointers: Brodhead 9 (Boegli 2, Malkow, Walker 3, Lefiker, Engen 2) Turner 6 (Giddley, Sutherland 3, Erickson, Repta).