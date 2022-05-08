BRODHEAD—Beloit Turner junior Ryleigh Rose said she’d just pitched the best game of her high school career.
Brodhead head coach Steve Krupke couldn’t remember seeing an opponent play better in the field against his team.
Those two viewpoints pretty much summed up a memorable upset as the Trojans stunned the Rock Valley Conference frontrunning Cardinals 1-0 on Friday.
“This is amazing for our team; that was the top team in conference we just took down,” said Jocelyn Jordan, whose two-out single to right scored Grace Olmstead from second base with the game’s lone run.
“This was our biggest game all season in terms of momentum,” Rose said. “This is a huge win for us and, yeah, we’re feeling good about ourselves.”
The sixth inning was also Turner’s only real threat against Brodhead starter McKenna Young. She hadn’t allowed a hit heading into the bottom of the sixth. Turner was the home-on-the-road team since unplayable conditions on its own soggy diamond forced a shift of venues.
With one out, speedy left-handed batter Olmstead beat the throw from shortstop Ava Risum on her bouncer deep into the hole. Young then drilled Kamdyn Davis with a pitch to put Olmstead in scoring position.
A strikeout later, Jordan laced a single to right and Olmstead motored around third to score easily.
“I knew (Young) was going to come with that first-pitch strike,” Jordan said. “I saw the pitch was heading outside and I knew where to go with it. It went right over the first baseman’s head where I wanted it to go.”
That also meant Rose was just three outs away. She said she paid attention when the Cardinals downed the Trojans 4-0 earlier in the season. This time she threw a 3-hitter with no walks and one strikeout.
“I knew coming in that they would know what I throw,” she said. “I mostly wasn’t looking for strikeouts. I was just trying to keep it off the fat part of their bat. It ended up working out.”
Brodhead’s Jaelyn Hilliard opened the seventh with a hard shot headed up the middle. Turner freshman second baseman Kamryn Clark ranged quickly to her right, stabbed the ball back-handed and threw Hilliard out.
“An amazing play,” Rose said. “That was a pressure situation and as a pitcher you like to know your defense has your back. She certainly did there.”
Rose retired the next two batters on routine groundouts.
“I have been around this game for 30 years and there is always a chance that a team is going to show up and make all the plays,” Krupke said. “We struck out once (actually a bunted strike three made it two). When you put the ball in play and you don’t score a run, the other team is making plays. That is as good a defensive game I’ve seen played against us maybe ever. Hats off to them.”
The Cardinals can look back to the first inning when a base hit became an out when a runner at second ran into Davis on the play and was called out for obstruction.
“I’m not saying that wasn’t the right call, but that did cost us a run,” Krupke said.
“Brodhead has a fantastic program,” Turner head coach Brian Maxwell said. “They’re ranked No. 1 in Division 3 for a reason. Our girls pulled through. Ryleigh pitches well all the time, but this time she was lights out and we got the big hit when we needed it. The last time we faced them we lost and it was a lot of little things going against us. Tonight they went in our favor.”
Linescore:
Brodhead 1, Turner 0
Brodhead…000 000 0—0 3 0
B. Turner….000 001 x—1 2 2
Pitching: Br, Young (L) 6.0-2-1-1-1-12. BT, Rose (W) 7.0-3-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: Br, Hoesly 1x3, Leitzen 1x2, Hafen 1x3. BT, Olmstead 3x1, 1 run; Jordan 1x2, 1 RBI.