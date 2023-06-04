BELOIT — Beloit Turner’s sectional champion softball team drew the third seed in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 State Softball Tournament at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

The Trojans (22-2) will take on No. 2 Freedom at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The Irish went 25-2, posting a 16-2 mark in the North Eastern Conference.

