BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s wrestlers are peaking at the right time and will have home mat advantage heading into Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 regional at 10 a.m.
Coach Matt Ries couldn’t be more excited.
“We were really on last week at the (Rock Valley) Conference meet and you worry about maintaining that another week, but I feel like this team is really peaking at the right time,” Ries said.
The Trojans had three champions in the RVC Championships at Evansville—Jon Torsini (152), Jackson Burk (170) and Cal Ries (195)—and they will all be leading contenders on Saturday. As a team, Turner was third with 203 points, trailing Evansville (248.5) and Whitewater (208).
The top two finishers will advance out of the meet to the Richland Center Sectional.
“They’re all at the top of their games,” Ries said of his RVC champion trio. “This is going to be a lot of fun. If you’re a wrestling fan this is what you live for.”
Ries, the coach’s son, was named co-Wrestler of the Meet in the RVC Championships at Brodhead. The Cardinals’ Marcus McIntyre (138) was also saluted.
Turner’s Nate Pozzani (145) finished second at Brodhead, reaching the finals with a hard-fought 6-4 decision over Evansville’s Lee Jorgensen.
Pozzani and Jorgensen will likely cross paths again Saturday. The Trojans had four other wrestlers finish third in conference and will likely have to defeat someone in a rematch to advance. That includes Brayden Ward (113), Zach Ries (120), Justin Teague (138) and Jaxon Teague (220).
Turner will have to forfeit at the lightest and heaviest weights. The usual 106 pounder, Phoenix Villareal, has to sit out the boys tournament after competing in the girls state tourney last weekend. Turner’s heavyweight, Anthony Hamilton, ended up suffering a rib injury last week. He finished third.
“He had to skip out on the finals, but he wrestled two matches with the injury before that,” Ries said. “That’s a tough kid.”
The Trojans are well-acquainted with their primary competition in the regional. The Blue Devils had three RVC champs: Blake Frey (106), Danny Heiser (120) and Owen Heiser (182).
The other teams in the regional include Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus, Brodhead-Juda, Edgerton and Monroe.
Brodhead/Juda will look for big things from McIntyre, as well as Joe Lohmer (132 RVC champ) and DJ Vernon (170 runnerup).
In other Division 2 action involving area schools, both Clinton and Big Foot/Williams Bay travel to the Jefferson Regional.
• DIVISION 1: Beloit Memorial will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Milton Regional, along with the host school, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Kettle Moraine and Mukwonago.
The Purple Knights’ best chances to advance include Big Eight champ Owen West (126), runnerup Miguel Martinez (106) and Alan Lopez (120), who was third in conference.
• DIVISION 3: Parkview/Albany travels to the Mineral Point Regional to compete with Cambride, Deerfield, Marshall, Mineral Point, Pecatonica/Argyle and Waterloo.
• IHSA: Hononegah heads to Barrington to compete in sectional competition at 6 p.m. Friday.