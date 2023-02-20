EVANSVILLE, Wis. — While WIAA postseason wrestling wasn’t particularly kind to Beloit Turner’s boys, the school’s streak of having a Ries compete in the WIAA State Championships is still alive and a pair of Turner sophomore girls celebrated winning sectional titles on Saturday.
Competing in the Division 2 Evansville Sectional, Zack Ries (35-12) qualified for state by finishing second at 132 pounds. That will make it four straight years as older brothers Drew and Cal Ries were also state qualifiers.
Zack Ries opened with a pin on Saturday. After losing by decision, he regrouped and posted an 11-4 decision over Parkview/Albany’s Ian Suer in a consolation semifinal. In his third place match, Ries won 5-4 over Whitewater’s Connor Friend.
In the girls competition, both Sydney Andrews and D Terrell advanced as sectional champions. Andrews, a two-time qualifier, won the 126-pound title. She had a pair of byes before she recorded a 17-2 technical fall. In her first-place match, she pinned Evelyn Schwoerer of Columbus in 55 seconds.
Andrews (24-5) will face Claire Spilde of Stoughton (9-2) in her first match at state on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Terrell (28-8) also had two byes at 138 before posting a pin in the semifinals. In her championship match, she posted a 4-0 decision over Edgerton’s Alexis Stengel. Terrell will face senior Isabel Jues of Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy (13-6) in her first match at state.
Parkview/Albany is sending three Vikings to state: Sam Schwengels (182), Wyatt Egan (195) and Wesley Egan (220).
Wesley Egan (47-2) advances as a sectional champion. He won by pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before winning a 7-4 decision over Lake County Lutheran’s in the finals.
Schwengels (46-5) took second. He won by a decision and a pin to reach the finals, where he was pinned by Evansville’s Owen Heiser. He then pinned Kadyn Davis of Belmont/Platteville in 54 seconds.
Wyatt Egan (40-7) finished third at 195. Two pins put him in the third-place match where he won by pin in 4:25 over Jalen Perera of Martin Luther.
The Vikings finished fourth in the sectional with 75 points. Darlington/Black Hawk was first with 97.5, followed by Belmont/Platteville (82) and Evansville (81.5). Brodhead/Juda was 10th with 39, followed by Clinton in 13th (25), Big Foot/Williams Bay in 20th (15) and Turner in 21st (12).
Brodhead/Juda’s Marcus McIntyre (41-4) advanced to state as the sectional champion at 145. He had a pin and a decision before winning a sudden victory over Jack Dubach of Monroe in the finals, 10-8.
The Cardinals’ Joe Lohmar (39-9) advanced as a runnerup at 138. In the second-place match he pinned Mason Oellerich of Belmont/Platteville in 35 seconds.
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Chase Rodriguez (31-4) advanced to state at 120 and Clinton’s D.J. Vernon (22-9) advanced at 170. Both finished third.
• WIAA DIV. 1 BURLINGTON SECTIONAL: Beloit had a pair of third-place finishers. Miguel Martinez (28-9) was third at 106 after pinning Mason Rooney of Janesville Parker in 3:59.
Owen West (21-11) finished third at 126 by posting a 2-1 decision over Edwin Estrada of Kenosha Indian Trails.