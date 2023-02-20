BDN_230221_Sydney Andrews

Beloit Turner’s Sydney Andrews, left, is now a two-time WIAA state qualifier.

 BRITTANY ANDREWS PHOTO

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — While WIAA postseason wrestling wasn’t particularly kind to Beloit Turner’s boys, the school’s streak of having a Ries compete in the WIAA State Championships is still alive and a pair of Turner sophomore girls celebrated winning sectional titles on Saturday.

Competing in the Division 2 Evansville Sectional, Zack Ries (35-12) qualified for state by finishing second at 132 pounds. That will make it four straight years as older brothers Drew and Cal Ries were also state qualifiers.

