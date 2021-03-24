BELOIT—Turner coach Derek Diehl is seeking to make the most out of the six-week early spring season.
The Trojans are coming off a 2-7 season full of distractions and adversity. Diehl believes the truncated campaign could help his squad focus on the task at hand.
His main goals don’t have much of anything to do with what a final record might constitute.
“In aligning myself with the district vision of Turner athletics this year, our goals might be a little different than normal,” Diehl said. “Following our district protocols, which were taken from Rock County, we were prevented from assembling as a group. We were kept out of our new weight room, and we followed those protocols all the way through. Dr. McCarthy’s vision was to be able to get these kids out here and learn how to compete again after being stagnant for so long. As a football coach, I’m going along with that and going to stay extremely positive with the kids.
“Now, we’re going to go out every game with the intentions of winning. And if we don’t win, we’re not going to make excuses, but work on the deficiencies to get better. My goals are to retain the current players we have, and to have a solid progression. We want to be better in our last game than we were in our first. We want to know that if we have to take a step back this spring, it’ll mean we take two steps forward in the fall.”
Diehl is handing over the offensive keys to strong-armed sophomore Connor Hughes, who Diehl believes will be a success from the start.
“Kenny Draeving was a sophomore starter for us and ended up having a great career here at Turner,” Diehl said. “And right now, Connor is ahead of where Kenny was because Connor’s had more training. He’s a few years ahead of where Kenny was when it comes to technique and footwork, and he’s ready to have a nice season.”
It certainly helps having Grant Revels, a second-team all-Rock Valley Conference selection, back to catch passes, while Danny Burrows will be an all-around threat. Diehl said the Trojans are set at running back also.
“We’ve got Colton Crall, who had a really nice scrimmage for us, to be a lead back,” Diehl said. “We don’t have a ton of depth, but Camden Combs made the transition from running back to wide receiver and is such a tough-nose kid.”
Only one senior is among the starters at offensive line, but Diehl feels the group will hold up nicely and be quick off the ball.
Linebacker Aiden Diehl, a first-team all-conference selection last season, will anchor a defense that coach Diehl has high expectations of.
“Cal Ries is an animal,” Diehl said. “He flies around the field and is really developing a nice skillset at linebacker who’s going to be on the offensive line for us as well. With him and Aiden there at linebacker, that’s what I like to see.”
Brent Hoppe, a sophomore, will be a force at defensive end, while Diehl feels the secondary will be a strength.
“We’ve got a couple of seniors that are playing very well against the pass,” Diehl said. “David Heldt and Eldgret Howard both have really good speed and are good athletes and covered very well in our scrimmage against Whitewater.”
Jack Neupert will handle the punting and kicking duties for the Trojans.
The Trojans will host Columbus in the season opener Friday.