BELOIT—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team bounced back quite nicely from a defeat at Janesville Parker Monday night by defeating visiting Clinton 65-36 Tuesday night.
It was the second win of the season for Turner, who got a solid all-around effort as Ken Watkins emptied the bench throughout the second half.
Turner used a 13-0 first-half run to take a 34-12 lead at halftime, and a 14-1 run in the second half extended the advantage.
The Trojans were led by Danny Burrows, who scored 12 points. 11 different Trojans cracked the scoring column, with Donavhan Cain (10 points) and Konner Giddley (11) also hitting double digits.
Trojans coach Ken Watkins said the team needed a feel-good win like the one they got Tuesday.
“I thought there was some spurts and some really bright spots of good energy tonight,” Watkins said. “Some kids that haven’t gotten much of a chance this year really stepped up and played with great energy and did what we were asking them to do as coaches. Obviously winning feels a lot better than losing. Not to sound cliche, but we just have to put one foot in front of the other and get better every day. The season is too short to take a step back.”
Tuesday’s game marked the 45th straight loss for Clinton, which last logged a victory on Dec. 11, 2018 over Delavan-Darien.
The Cougars were led by Peircen Bingham, who scored nine points. Peyton Bingham added seven.
Cougars coach Scott Gestrich said the Trojans presented a number of problems for his team, which fell to Cambridge Monday night.
“Turner’s really tough,” Gestrich said. “They throw a lot of guys at you, and they are very aggressive. And the other thing is right now, we aren’t in the greatest of shape. We had a summer of uncertainty, a late start to the season followed by a quarantine, and on top of everything, we played last night. We are still trying to get our legs underneath us.”
Despite the defeat, Gestrich said there were plenty of positives to build on.
“I was happy with the kids’ effort,” Gestrich said. “With the lack of success we’ve had, the kids held themselves together and had a couple really nice stretches. When we went small, we did some really good things. The guys are making good progress, and tonight I think they learned to compete out there.”
The Bingham brothers, both sophomores, have been a bright spot thus far.
“When you bring sophomores up to varsity, you aren’t quite sure what you’re going to get out of them,” Gestrich said. “It’s a tougher, stronger, more physical game, and it can also wear you down mentally. Those guys don’t back down. Peyton has a great shot, and makes good decisions. And Peircen likes to mix it up in there. He’s got that big body and he doesn’t mind slamming into people.”
Clinton will return to action Friday night when they host Big Foot, while Turner will travel to Milton on Thursday.
TURNER 65, CLINTON 36
Clinton 12 22 34
Turner 34 31- 65
CLINTON: Mullooly 0 0-2 0, Peterson 1 2-2 4, Pey. Bingham 3 1-1 7, Aceves 0 2-4 2, Chase Peterson 1 1-2 3, Feggestad 1 0-1 2, Mueller 0 1-2 1, Villanueva 1 0-0 2, Klein 3 0-0 6, Peircen Bingham 3 2-6 9. Totals: 13 9-20 34.
TURNER: Karich 1 0-0 3, Combs 2 1-2 6, Coldren 1 0-0 2, Burrows 4 1-2 12, Heldt 2 0-1 4, Lauterbach 2 2-3 6, Giddley 3 4-4 11, Cain 4 1-2 10, Hoppe 1 0-0 2, Diehl 1 1-2 4, Sutherland 2 0-1 5. Totals: 23 10-17 65.
3-pointers: Clinton 1 (Peircen Bingham) Turner 9 (Diehl, Sutherland, Cain, Giddley, Burrows 3, Karich). Clinton Total fouls: Turner 21, Clinton 20.