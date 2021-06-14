6-15 Turner SB

Turner’s Ryleigh Rose held Edgerton in check Monday.

 Photo by Lori Franz

BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s Trojans had plenty of offense Monday, but head coach Regan Peters had to single out leadoff batter Grace Olmstead for some exemplary work in a 16-1 demolition of visiting Edgerton in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

Olmstead was 4-for-4 with four runs scored in the game, which was shortened to four innings by the mercy rule. She also stole three bases.

“That’s what you’re looking for from a leadoff hitter,” Peters said.

Madison Covey had a triple and a double as well.

Winning pitcher Ryleigh Rose was the beneficiary of all runs. She held the Crimson Tide to just three hits while striking out five.

“Ryleigh forced them into a lot of groundouts,” Peters said. “She did a nice job in the circle.”

The Trojans (13-5) will host Evansville at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Blue Devils knocked off East Troy 3-2 on Monday.

• BRODHEAD 10, LANCASTER, 0: The Cardinals cruised to a first-round victory in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs Monday afternoon behind McKenna Young.

The junior pitched a no-hitter in the five-inning game, striking out 14 and walking a pair. Young added a pair of hits and three RBI. Sophia Letizen went 2-for-2 with three RBI.

Brodhead, the third seed, will play at second-seeded Dodgeville Wednesday.

• COLUMBUS 6, CLINTON 1: The Cougars saw their much-improved season come to a close Monday with a 6-1 loss to host Columbus.

Felicia Teubert took the loss in the circle, and the Cougars’ bats were held mostly silent on the afternoon.

