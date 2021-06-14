BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s Trojans had plenty of offense Monday, but head coach Regan Peters had to single out leadoff batter Grace Olmstead for some exemplary work in a 16-1 demolition of visiting Edgerton in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Olmstead was 4-for-4 with four runs scored in the game, which was shortened to four innings by the mercy rule. She also stole three bases.
“That’s what you’re looking for from a leadoff hitter,” Peters said.
Madison Covey had a triple and a double as well.
Winning pitcher Ryleigh Rose was the beneficiary of all runs. She held the Crimson Tide to just three hits while striking out five.
“Ryleigh forced them into a lot of groundouts,” Peters said. “She did a nice job in the circle.”
The Trojans (13-5) will host Evansville at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Blue Devils knocked off East Troy 3-2 on Monday.
• BRODHEAD 10, LANCASTER, 0: The Cardinals cruised to a first-round victory in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs Monday afternoon behind McKenna Young.
The junior pitched a no-hitter in the five-inning game, striking out 14 and walking a pair. Young added a pair of hits and three RBI. Sophia Letizen went 2-for-2 with three RBI.
Brodhead, the third seed, will play at second-seeded Dodgeville Wednesday.
• COLUMBUS 6, CLINTON 1: The Cougars saw their much-improved season come to a close Monday with a 6-1 loss to host Columbus.
Felicia Teubert took the loss in the circle, and the Cougars’ bats were held mostly silent on the afternoon.