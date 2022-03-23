BELOIT— The Beloit Turner softball team brings a nice mix of returning experience and young talent to the table this spring.
They also have a new coach. Brian Maxwell steps in for Regan Peters, who resigned in order to spend more time with her young family.
Maxwell has been the Trojans’ JV coach for the past six years, and he’s eager to step in the head coach role.
“I worked with coach Peters last year quite a bit with the varsity since we didn’t have many JV games,” Maxwell said. “And when she stepped away, I was glad to take over while she spends more time with her kids. I’m in a different phase now with my kids being older, and I had a daughter who played the game, and I just have a love for the sport and a passion for helping kids.”
The Trojans return four players who received some sort of All-Rock Valley Conference commendations. Grace Olmstead was a first-team outfielder, Jocelyn Jordan and Kamdyn Davis were second-teamers, and pitcher Ryleigh Rose received honorable mention accolades.
Given the returning talent, Maxwell says the team has set some lofty goals.
“We got bumped out of the playoffs a little earlier than we expected to last year,” Maxwell said. “That as kind of a jolt. This year, we are talking long-term goals. The girls would love to make it to state. I know that’s a lofty goal but in this sport, anything can happen, and we want to strive for the best.”
The Trojans began their season with a scrimmage in the wind and rain against Beloit Memorial Tuesday.
“It was a great experience for us,” Maxwell said. “Our younger players got a chance to get their feet wet and have their nerves settle down. And even our veteran players were nervous, but that’s understandable. There’s only so much you can do in a week of practice, so to see live pitching as opposed to a machine or a tee I think was really valuable.”
Rose returning in the circle is one reason for the source of Maxwell’s optimism.
“Riley is cool, calm and collected out there,” Maxwell said. “She started last year as a sophomore after missing her freshman season because it was canceled. Nothing really phases her out there, and I love that kind of attitude. Gabby Champeny is also going to pitch for us. As a sophomore, she’s not as experienced, but also has a calm demeanor out there.”
Jocelyn Jordan is returning as the catcher after a terrific junior campaign.
“She would have been a four-year starter if not for the COVID year,” Maxwell said. “It’s fantastic to have that stability behind the plate. She’s worked with Ryleigh before and they have great chemistry, and she’s a leader from behind the plate.”
Freshman Autumn Maris will be the third baseman, while senior Jenna Mosely will be second and Taylor Viens will play first. At shortstop, when she isn’t on the ice playing travel hockey, will be Davis.
“Kam is just a wonderful athlete who has a real passion for hockey,” Maxwell said. “We want to support that as much as we can, and when she’s with us she’ll be the shortstop and do a great job.”
Olmstead anchors an experienced outfield.
“As a new coach, to have all three outfielders return is a dream come true,” Maxwell said. “Grace is fantastic and is a real leader for us along with Jenna and Paloma Reyes, who also returns for us out there. And McKayla Pingel returns as our right fielder.”
Maxwell said there will be a clear hierarchy when it comes to the Rock Valley this spring.
“Brodhead and Jefferson are definitely one-two, and you can put them in any order,” Maxwell said. “They both have outstanding pitching, and Jefferson really hits the ball. After that, I think there’s going to be a lot of teams fighting for a spot. That’s the great thing about this sport, there are always teams that come up with some young talent that nobody really knew about and can surprise.”
The Trojans open play at East Troy Tuesday before welcoming in Brodhead Thursday.