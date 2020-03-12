Beloit Turner High School just put out this press release in regards to Thursday night's sectional game against Edgerton.
Attention Turner Students, Families, and Fans -
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will be limiting attendance at the remainder of all winter tournament events. This restriction includes the boys basketball sectional semi-final between Turner and Edgerton this evening.
The policy limits attendance to 88 tickets per team for immediate family members, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel.
Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.
Turner high school will be determining who is eligible to receive these tickets in coordination with coaching staff and players. Each player will be able to identify up to 4 immediate family members to receive a portion of the tickets. These tickets are at the original price of $6 and will be issued to those identified. Those who have tickets and are on the list, may exchange them at the event or at the high school office prior to 3:45 PM. If identified guests have not yet purchased a ticket, they can purchase the new ticket this evening at Craig High School anytime after 6:00 PM.
We are currently making plans for issuing refunds for those who purchased pre-sale tickets. Fans should hold on to any tickets in order to receive a refund. We will share that process next week.
