BELOIT—What can the Beloit Turner girls basketball team possibly do for an encore?
After all, the Trojans are coming off perhaps the greatest victory in school history. Turner defeated top rival Clinton for their first regional title since 1982 on a last-second, 3-point basket by Jenn Njoo.
For their next act, the Trojans travel to East Troy High School to take on Martin Luther in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal Thursday night.
Turner coach Nick Faralli said Martin Luther’s defensive effort is what stood out to him after watching film.
“They really extend pressure defensively,” Faralli said. “They have a full-court press, a 1-3-1, and even when they drop back they do a lot of trapping. That’s going to put a lot of pressure on us to be strong with the basketball. How we deal with that pressure is going to go a long way in determining who wins this game.”
While the Trojans (15-9) were finishing their pulse-pounding victory over Clinton, Martin Luther was executing a rather routine 61-55 dispatching of Whitewater.
Faralli knows his team has struggled to handle pressure at times this season, but feels as though they are equipped to succeed this time.
“We’ve been working on it a ton in practice,” Faralli said. “Giving the girls different drills and different looks. We know there are going to be times where they are going to catch us in a trap. We’ve got to make sure we’re making the right play out of the that, making sure we’re finding the open person. I think one that does help us is that on occasion we run some full-court pressure, too, so the girls are used to seeing some of that.”
While it might seem like the ultimate ‘house money’ situation for the Trojans (after all, who expected them to be the last team in Rock Valley Conference standing), the nerves that likely help lead to a slow start against the Cougars could very well be there again Thursday night.
“We’ve really been given a new life, especially our seniors,” Faralli said. “With six minutes left on Saturday, nobody would’ve expected us to still be playing. And anytime you’re in a situation like we will be Thursday, it’s natural to have nerves. You can’t say it’s just another game, because the kids know it’s not. But as long as we go out there and play hard and compete, the more I watch film, the more I like our chances.”
Martin Luther, from Greendale, carries a 16-8 record into Thursday night’s contest. They are led in scoring by center Sydney Burris, who puts up 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Faralli said he doesn’t have concerns about his team resting on the good vibes of Saturday night.
“We really let them enjoy Saturday’s win,” Faralli said. “We didn’t even get into any Martin Luther stuff until Monday. But the second we walked out on the practice floor, we were focused on the next game. That memory from Saturday will last forever. Now, it’s about what more can we accomplish this week. We feel good heading into Thursday.”
