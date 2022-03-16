BELOIT—Locked and loaded.
That would be a fitting motto for a Beloit Turner baseball team that has appropriately high expectations heading into the 2022 season.
The Trojans boast eight pitchers that coach Jeff Clowes feels good about, and power and speed throughout the lineup.
Experience? Yes, they have that, too. The Trojans lost just one arm from a team that finished 20-4 last year before falling 2-0 to Jefferson in a WIAA Division 2 regional game.
Clowes is eager for the season to get underway.
“We’re excited and ready to go,” Clowes said. “We’ve got as much depth as we’ve ever had here, and sometimes you worry that might be too much. But not with this group. Every player out here is willing to fit into a role that’s going to be best for the team. It’s our job as coaches to try and figure out where the best place is to slot these kids.”
The best place to start on the diamond is on the mound, where Jackson Burk returns as the Co-Player of the Year in the Rock Valley Conference.
“We’ve got eight pitchers that we really feel good about,” Clowes said. “We return about 75 percent of our innings from last year. It starts with Burk, who’s ready to anchor our staff after a great year last year. Cal Ries can throw, and we’ll have Connor Hughes this year.
“Last year as a sophomore, he was coming off an arm injury and we didn’t want to push him too much, so he didn’t work as a pitcher. This year, he’s ready. Michael Cook is another one that’s worked really hard, and J.T. Fell and Will Lauterbach are also throwing the ball really well.”
Ries returns as the starting catcher after earning first-team All-Rock Valley Conference last year, with Clowes boasting another half-dozen catchers in the program.
Sean Fogel, the starting quarterback for the football team, should see time at both catcher and in the outfield. Konner Giddley returns at shortstop, where he earned first-team honors last year, and Eric Halon will be the second baseman.
Lauterbach, a second-team selection last year, will see time in the infield, while Hughes anchors the outfield. Jack Stelter, Jace Fossum, Braeden Ovist and Andy Buckley were also mentioned as potential contributors.
“This is by far the deepest team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Ries said. “We’ve got so many guys that can play well at multiple positions. We can’t wait to get out there and see what happens.”
Clowes said the lineup should have a good mix of speed and power.
“We should have a little of everything,” Clowes said. “Hughes is a really fast guy, Giddley can run, Lauterbach can run. This is one of the most athletic teams we’ve had, and we’ve got a number of guys who have some pop, too.”
Also stacked is the RVC, which posts two of the top six teams in the state in preseason rankings compiled by the Wisconsin Baseball Yearbook. Turner came in at fourth while Jefferson was sixth and Edgerton received honorable mention.
“I think the conference is going to be as competitive as its ever been,” Clowes said. “Jefferson has the Co-Player of the Year with Butina, Edgerton has two really great arms, Evansville has one of the best pitchers in the state and East Troy and Clinton should be improved. It’s going to be tough to deal with, but that should prepare us for the playoffs.”
The Trojans will also play a very competitive non-conference schedule that features several top teams spanning Divisions 1 and 2.
For the first time in over 20 years, the WIAA sent the Trojans east for the postseason, and they did them no favors. Catholic Memorial and Pewaukee, the top two teams in the state heading into the season, are both included in Turner’s regional.
The Trojans will open play March 24 at Whitewater.