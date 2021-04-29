BELOIT—A half-hour rain delay couldn’t stop Will Lauterbach and the Beloit Turner baseball team Thursday afternoon.
Lauterbach, a sophomore making his first start in high school, threw a six-inning no-hitter as Turner defeated Whitewater 10-0 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
The Trojans completed the contest with a four-run sixth inning that included a long solo blast by Jackson Burk that got caught up in the jet stream to right field.
Lauterbach was the Turner offense’s biggest fan as the rally continued in the sixth. Whitewater didn’t retire a batter as the Trojans sent drive after drive to the gap, finally scoring the 10th run to clinch Lauterbach’s no-no.
“Oh yeah, I was definitely rooting hard for that last run to come through,” Lauterbach said. “It felt great. The breaking ball tonight was really good. It helped me to change speeds a bunch, and I was able to work ahead in the count and keep my pitch count pretty low.”
Turner coach Jeff Clowes couldn’t have been more impressed with Lauterbach’s performance.
“First start on a varsity field, and he just came out and throws strikes,” Clowes said. “You knew he was going to give us a chance. He has a good breaking ball and a hard fastball. But the best part is that he’s a competitor. He wants the baseball and that’s what makes him special.”
The Trojans had a three-run outburst in the bottom of the third before the rain came pouring down, necessitating a 30-minute delay.
When the teams reconvened, Lauterbach kept rolling, and so did the Turner bats. The Trojans scored three times in the fourth before making things official in the sixth.
Burk said he was well aware of the breeze to right when he took his practice cuts in the left-handed batters box.
“100 percent, I saw it blowing out there,” Burk said. “I was trying to work gap to gap, but that first pitch was too perfect. I got halfway to second before I realized it was out of the park, but once I realized it, that was probably the best feeling of my baseball career so far.”
The fast start has Burk feeling confident about his team’s ability to compete.
“We didn’t let that first win over them Tuesday cloud our judgement at all,” Burk said. “We came out here and played Turner baseball. I think we’re going to be pretty good, even though we are young. The future is going to be very bright for us.”
Clowes was impressed with his team’s approach.
“Sometimes you’ll have a guy rolling on the mound like Will was, and you tend to relax on offense,” Clowes said. “Then you end up in the sixth or seventh inning, the other guys drop in a hit or two, and you’ve got a game. So I was impressed with how we came out and gave Will some run support, and then to put a lid on it at the end was great.”
• UP NEXT: Turner hosts Edgerton on Friday at 4:45 p.m.
WHITEWATER 000 000- 0
TURNER 003 034--10
Leading hitters: BT: Giddley 2x4, 2 RBI; Hughes 2x4, Revels 2x3, 2 RBI, 2 2B.