BELOIT—The Beloit Turner softball team could hardly have picked a more ideal start to the 2021 season.
The Trojans, back on the field for the first time in nearly two years, defeated visiting East Troy 11-1 in five innings, with temperatures in the mid-80’s reminding those in attendance just how unique this season is.
“The defense we had tonight was really good,” Turner coach Regan Peters said. “Grace (Olmstead) made a catch in center field that was amazing, and Kamdyn Davis made some great plays at second, especially as a freshman. Sydney Harbison made some nice plays at third, and I loved the way we bunted. I love small ball, so I’m always going to do it, but they proved they could execute tonight.”
The Trojans came out swinging from the start, with Olmstead and Davis each hitting singles to start a first-inning uprising. Madison Covey singled, while Harbison doubled in a pair of runs as the Trojans plated four in the first.
Turner added a pair of runs in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth to close it out.
Turner’s runs came in support of sophomore Ryleigh Rose, who was solid in the circle. Making her first appearance as a varsity player, Rose struck out three and let her defense put in the work behind her.
“I thought Rose threw the ball really well,” Peters said. “She mixed it up, hit her spots and kept the hitters off-balanced. I thought she did great, especially for a first outing.”
Rose said she was pleased with how the game went.
“The defense played great behind me, and it was really cool to be out there,” Rose said. “I was really excited for my freshman year, and then it didn’t happen. So it was just great to be out there with this group of girls and be able to get a reward for the work we’ve put in.”
Rose is optimistic regarding her team’s prospects.
“I think we can be a really good team,” Rosesaid. “We want to go out there and compete, and I’d love to win a regional or maybe even get all the way to state.”
Peters knows that, with seven underclassmen on the roster, experience won’t be a strong suit.
“We are young, but this is a group that has worked extremely hard,” Peters said. “Between the varsity and the varsity reserve, they haven’t missed an open gym. They’ve worked really hard and tonight was a great way to show that off.”
Peters said there are plenty of unknowns as she enters the season.
“As a coach, this is kind of crazy,” Peters said. “If other teams have good freshmen or sophomores, we’ve never seen them. Even the juniors and seniors, they might not have played much varsity. I’m expecting that we can compete with anybody, but I know that against teams like Brodhead and Jefferson, we’re going to have to play our very best to compete. We’re going to have to score before they do and really execute.”
Tuesday’s boxscore
EAST TROY 010 00—1
TURNER 420 41—11
Leading hitters: Olmstead 1x3. 3 R; Davis 2x3, 3 R; Covey 2x3, 2 R, 2B.