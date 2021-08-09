I have a confession to make.
The same thing happens every August. Like clockwork. I’ll set the scene for you.
It’s about 87 degrees. The sun is blazing. There are young men in pads on a shabby-looking practice field, and they are wearing practice jerseys that must date back to the 90’s.
We are at Beloit Turner High School, and Derek Diehl is talking to me in general terms about his team.
After 10 minutes, I’m convinced that Turner is going to win the WIAA Division 4 state title.
That’s one thing I’ve admired about Diehl. He’s a guy who truly sees the upside in his players. And winning a playoff game for the first time in his tenure could be in the cards.
But for a team coming off a winless COVID season, that’s asking a lot. The Trojans are playing in a new conference, the Capitol, that will certainly test their mettle.
One thing is undeniable: This Turner team is blessed with talent. And a quick glance at practice last week tells me they’ve worked plenty hard in the weight room, too.
Camden Combs is one of the area’s top overall athletes, and that should show up on both sides of the ball this fall.
Brent Hoppe will be a force on the defensive line, and the Trojans look to have two excellent options at quarterback, a luxury for any coach to deal with.
It remains to be seen whether the Trojans can live up to the optimistic outlook, but I’ll say this: It’s much more fun to look ahead to a season with a sunny disposition.
The Trojans will open play against a familiar former Rock Valley Conference opponent: East Troy, on Friday, Aug. 20.
• NEW COACHES ABOUND: Several schools will have a new look atop their programs.
Clinton welcomes in former Belvidere head coach Darin Wecker to take over for Jacob Standiford.
South Beloit will have veteran NIC-10 coach Jim Morrow to try his hand at navigating eight-man football for the first time in his career.
Parkview’s Joe Flister will give it his best shot after a long career as an assistant at Janesville Parker.
Beloit Memorial won’t have a new coach, but Brad Dement did shed the interim label that was attached to his hiring last spring.
I firmly believe that Dement was a terrific choice to lead the program. Whether he can lead the Purple Knights out of the dregs of the typically loaded Big Eight is another matter.
The challenge at Beloit, as it has been since they won last qualified for the playoffs in 1999, is enormous. But Dement has a lot of the characteristics you’d hope for in a program-builder.
The first one? He has a personal connection to BMHS, and wants to be there. That’s a start.
Veterans like Jim Matthys (Brodhead-Juda) and Aaron Sullivan (North Boone) should have terrific teams, while Hononegah’s Brian Zimmerman is already entering his sixth year leading the Indians.
What kind of team will Hononegah have? Can we just save the 600-word preview and say they are going to be good? That they are going to challenge for a NIC-10 title, and have a chance to win every game on their schedule?
Because that’s what it looks like to me. The Indians have a number of starters returning from that odd early spring season we endured. After a full summer of being back in the weight room, the Indians will no doubt be a fun team to watch on Friday nights.
Big Foot returns quarterback Basil Demco, an immediate candidate for All-Area Player of the Year, and that automatically makes the Chiefs an interesting watch every week.
Most importantly, in 10 days there will be football in the fall, just as the pigskin gods ordained. Let’s get started!