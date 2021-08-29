ST. FRANCIS, Wis.—After an up and down start, the Beloit Turner football team once again cruised to an easy win Friday night.
The Trojans (2-0) defeated St. Francis 41-13 Friday night.
Turner’s Camden Combs broke free for a 67-yard touchdown to make it 6-0, but St. Francis responded with a score of their own and held a 7-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
That’s when the Trojans made their move, outscoring St. Francis 21-0 to take command of the game.
Connor Hughes ran it in from four yards for the first score, Combs plunged in from the one for his second TD of the game, and Sean Fogel hit Gavin Frey for a 10-yard TD pass to make it 27-7 at halftime.
After a pick-six from St. Francis represented the only score in the third quarter, Hughes again ran it in from nine yards, while Combs capped the scoring with his third TD of the day, this one from two yards out.
Turner held St. Francis to 223 yards of total offense.
TURNER 41, ST FRANCIS 13
Turner 6 21 0 14—41
St. Francis 7 0 6 0—13
Scoring Summary
BT: Combs, 67 run (kick missed); SF: Atkins, 6 pass from Ellenson (kick good); BT: Hughes, 4 run (Kick good); BT: Combs, 1 run (run fail); BT: Grey, 10 pass from Fogel (run good); SF: Ellenson, 42 INT return (kick fail); BT: Hughes, 9 gain (pass good); BT: Combs, 1 run (kick fail)
Team stats: 1st downs: BT 14, SF 10; Total yards: BT 351, SF 223; Penalties: BT 5-45, SF 14-118; Punts: BT 2-24.0; SF: 4-43.5; Rushing: BT 35-217; SF 33-128; Passing: BT 13-6-1, 134 yards: SF: 17-10-0, 95 yds.
Individual stats: Rushing: BT, Combs 18-156; SF: Hicks, 12-52; Receiving: BT, Sutherland 3-66; SF, Borneman 2-34. Passing; SF, Ellenson 17-10-0, 95 yds; BT: Fogel 13-6-1, 134 yards.
• BIG FOOT 27, EAST TROY 18: The Chiefs bounced back after an opening-week defeat to Whitewater with a solid win over 0-2 East Troy.
The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run from Basil Demco. In the second quarter, after an East Troy TD cut the lead to 7-6, Demco hit Jax Hertel with a six-yard score to make it 13-6, and Demco later hit Alex Schmits with a 30-yard scoring strike to make it 20-6 at halftime.
Demco scored the Chiefs’ final TD in the third quarter on a 32-yard run. East Troy scored twice in the final quarter to account for the final score. Demco threw for 76 yards and ran for 62 more, while Hertel rushed 10 times for 156 yards.
BIG FOOT 27, EAST TROY 17
East Troy 0 6 0 12—18
Big Foot 7 13 7 0 —27
Scoring summary
BF: Demco, 10 run (kick good); ET: Weed, 14 run (kick fail); BF: Hertel, 6 pass from Demco (kick fail); BF: Schmitz, 30 pass from Demco (kick good); BF: Demco, 32 run (kick good); ET: Heimos, 5 run (pass fail); ET: Heimos, 7 pass from Collins (run fail)
Team stats: Passing yards: BF 76, ET 153; Rushing yards: BF 212, ET 189. Total yards: BF 288, ET 342.
Individual leaders: Passing: Demco, 8-4-0, 76 yds; Rushing: Hertel 10-56; Demco 12-62; Receiving: Schmitz 2-72.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA 35, EVANSVILLE 0: The Brodhead/Juda football team isn’t playing football in the Rock Valley Conference this season, having been moved to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference by the WIAA.
If the Cardinals were in the Rock Valley, though, they’d be 2-0 so far.
Senior quarterback Cole Hoesly and senior running back Gage Boegli put on a show Friday night as Brodhead/Juda (2-0) earned a 35-0 victory over Evansville (1-1).
Combined with last week’s 39-0 victory over Edgerton, coach Jim Matthys’ Cardinals have outscored two Rock Valley foes by a combined 74-0.
Hoesly completed only three passes, but two of them went for touchdowns. One covered 17 yards bo Brady Malkow in the second quarter, and one went 26 yards to Gunner Boegli to start the fourth quarter.
Hoesly also coverted all five of his extra-point kicks.
Gage Boegli carried the ball 16 times for 136 yards and scored on runs of 20 and 7 yards. Blake Matthys opened the scoring with a 1-yard run.
The Brodhead/Juda defense held the Blue Devils to 93 total yards and recovered two fumbles. Alex Johnson rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries.
BRODHEAD/35, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 0 0 0 0—0
Brodhead/Juda 14 7 7 7 — 35
Scoring summary: BrJ—Matthys 1 run (Cole Hoesly kick). BrJ—Boegli 20 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Malkow 17 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Boegli 7 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ—G. Boegli 26 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick).
Statistics: First downs—E 7, BrJ 18. Rushes—E 33-80, BrJ 40-259. Yards passing—E 13, BrJ 55. Passes—E A13-2-1, BrJ 7-2-1. Fumbles—E 2-2, BrJ 0-0. Penalties—E 7-75, BrJ 2-15.
• PECATONICA/ALBANY 30, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 0: The Vikings suffered their second straight lopsided loss Friday night, falling in a shutout to Pecatonica/Albany.
No further information was available.
• NORTH BOONE 35, ROCKFORD LUTHERAN 0: The Vikings had no trouble with the Crusaders, scoring an easy opening night victory.
Vikings quarterback Chandler Alderman was terrific in his debut, throwing three first-half touchdowns, one to Isaac Ortiz and a pair to Will Doetch. He was 13-for-23 overall for 185 yards, tossing one more TD pass to Doetch.
Chris Doetch rushed eight times for 103 yards and a TD.
• SOUTH BELOIT 52, AFC 14: The SoBos also rolled in their season opener, beating AFC soundly at home.
Quarterback Kaden Myhres scored on a keeper for the team’s first score, and the SoBos never looked back. Myhres finished the game with 15 carries for 152 yards, while Fernando Balderas bulled his way to 127 yards on nine carries.