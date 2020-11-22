BELOIT—Nick Faralli just coached his Turner girls basketball team to its first WIAA regional crown since 1982.
For an encore, all he has to do is lead his team through a global pandemic.
Faralli’s squad dodged one last COVID-related bullet on Thursday when the Beloit Turner school board elected to continue athletics while the school goes virtual for the holiday season.
Thus, the Trojans are cleared for takeoff in this one-of-a-kind season, and for that Faralli is grateful.
“This is definitely a case where we are not taking anything for granted,” Faralli said. “We’ve had kids that have been working hard for a long time just since last season, preparing to play and I’m glad they are going to get that chance.”
Another thing to be thankful for: the presence of returning all-Rock Valley Conference player Olivia Tinder, who is primed for an outstanding senior season.
Tinder, a four-year varsity player, will bring back her rugged style in addition to a developing jump shot which may see the light of day more this season.
“She’s one of the top returning players in the conference and a candidate for Player of the Year,” Tinder said. “She’s been working hard on her outside shot, and we’ve got all the confidence in the world in her to be able to hit those shots. She’s also gotten even stronger from last year, if you can believe that, and she’s working hard to vary her finishes, because she knows there are going to be people running at her from all directions once she gets into the lane.”
The Trojans did lose three key members of last year’s squad: Sharpshooter Jenn Njoo, who hit perhaps the greatest shot in school annals to beat Clinton the Division 3 regional finals, and two defensive specialists: the graduated Marlee Young, and A’Blessin Wilson, who moved to Texas.
“They are going to be really hard to replace, obviously,” Faralli said. “I think our biggest challenges are going to be found on the offensive end. We know what we have in Olivia, but we need to find out what role players from last year are going to work their way into chipping in for 10 or 12 points on a given night. Tairyn Klossner is someone that we think can fill that role. She played a big role in a game at Jefferson, and then again in our sectional game to finish the year. This year, it’s just about finding that consistency for her.”
Presley Hasse and Brinley Wilson were other names Faralli said should play a big role for the Trojans, while point guard Sabrina Fitzgerald should return in the next few weeks after recovering from her torn ACL suffered at the end of last season.
“We are looking at early to mid-December before we can work her back into the full swing of things,” Faralli said. “It’s really hard right now to hold her back and tell her she isn’t ready for a particular drill and things like that. She wants to compete, and she’s ready for the challenge that this year will provide. We are going to make sure we’re protecting her and limiting her minutes when she does come back.’
Faralli said the conference, such as it is, could be led by a still-young Brodhead squad.
”You look at everything they have coming back, and there’s a ton of talent there,” Faralli said. “Abbie Dix is another year bigger and stronger and is going to be a huge challenge to defend. Then, like a lot of conference, I think you’re going to have four to six teams that are really going to be battling it out. We hope to be in that mix of teams that’s in the running at the end.”