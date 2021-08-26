BELOIT—The season could hardly have started on a better note for the Beloit Turner football team.
All those weapons on paper and the practice field translated quite nicely when the lights came on. The team stayed healthy, gained a big measure of confidence and will look to go 2-0 at Milwaukee St. Francis Friday night.
The Trojans’ resounding 34-12 victory over East Troy answered a few questions that Turner coach Derek Diehl, but he said there is still work to be done.
“We had some reads that I thought we could have went a different way,” Diehl said. “Both of our quarterbacks are going to look at the safeties first, and what happens when you don’t see them sitting deep is you start taking shots down the field, and those aren’t high-percentage plays usually. We got a little excited and took a few too many deep balls, and I’ll include myself in that.”
Diehl said the job the Turner offensive and defensive lines did was a source of pride.
“I really liked how we got off the ball in both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Diehl said. “That happened in the scrimmage, and it happened again, and that’s exciting. That’s a strength of our team. The physicality of the game, we were able to match that. It was a physical and emotional game. We physically matched them, but we had
The Trojans take on a St. Francis team that posted a 27-20 victory in which they outscored Pius XI Catholic 21-8 in the fourth quarter.
St. Francis put up 234 yards on the ground, including Garrett Burgoon’s 157.
“They appear to be really run-heavy,” Diehl said. “Much like East Troy was, which gives us an advantage defensively because we know their limitations and they are very clear. If we can stop the run, the defense should have a good night.”
• BELOIT MEMORIAL (1-0) at JANESVILLE PARKER (0-1). The Purple Knights won a tight game Friday night, while the Vikings dropped a 34-32 contest against Waukesha South.
The former Big Eight rivals renew their rivalry. Both Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig moved to the Badger Large Conference.
A more comprehensive look at Friday’s game can be found in Thursday’s edition of the Daily News.
• HARLEM at HONONEGAH: The Indians face a stern challenge Friday night when they host a Harlem team that is primed to compete for a NIC-10 title.
Harlem quarterback James Cooper is one of the most prolific passers in conference history, and no doubt will lead a potent Huskie offense.
The Indians should have a solid attack behind a massive offensive line, while the Hononegah defense should be stout as well.
• EDGERTON (0-1) at CLINTON (1-0): The Crimson Tide were blasted by Brodhead-Juda 39-0 in the opening week, while the Cougars took home a 27-26 road victory over New Glarus/Monticello.
The Cougars got the Darin Wecker era off to a great start with an opening-week victory.
Dorian Phillips returned a punt for a touchdown, Abel Espinoza was all over the field on offense and defense, and quarterback Peyton Bingham was a force on the ground.
The two former Rock Valley foes will square off Friday night as each team looks for a week two victory to give them momentum heading into their respective conference seasons.
• EAST TROY (0-1) at BIG FOOT (1-0): It was a disappointing start to the 2021 season for both Big Foot and East Troy in week one.
The Trojans fell to Beloit Turner, while Big Foot couldn’t hang on to a 13-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter and fell to Whitewater 24-19.
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-1) at PECATONICA/ARGYLE (0-1): The Vikings trailed 41-8 in an eventual 61-16 defeat to Johnson Creek. The Blue Jays scored, in addition to the traditional scoring plays, on a kick return, punt return and an interception return in the rout.
Pecatonica/Argyle struggled offensively and allowed 264 yards on the ground to Waterloo in a 22-6 loss.
• NORTH BOONE at ROCKFORD LUTHERAN: The Vikings are coming off their first Big Northern Conference championship since 2013, while Lutheran was able to play just two games last spring.
North Boone is led by new coach Ryan Kelley, a longtime assistant who takes over for Aaron Sullivan.
Logan Emmanuel was an outstanding two-year starter at quarterback for the Vikings, and he will be replaced by junior Chandler Alderman. He will have Will Doetch to throw the football to.
Doetch caught 10 touchdowns in just four games last season, averaging 26.5 yards per catch. Will’s younger brother Chris will start at running back.
• ASHTON/FRANKLIN CENTER at SOUTH BELOIT: The SoBos will get their season off to a start against a team that is filled with unknowns.
AFC lost several key players from last year’s team, but also has a new coach with no previous experience.
“We’re trying to prepare the kids for anything and everything,” South Beloit coach Jim Morrow said. “The truth his we have no idea what to expect, because the coach doesn’t have any high school football track record.”