BELOIT — The rebuilding days at Turner are hopefully long behind Trojans coach Ken Watkins.
These days, it's more of a reload for a program that has been strong for the past half-decade.
Friday against Edgerton.
There is a lot of talent. We had 23 guys practicing varsity the last week. All of those guys could and should make the roster. Kids are playing hard, it's competitive. We've got a couple guys coming back in dannny and David. Lot of guys playing behind some pretty good players that people haven't seen. Donovain Cain and Gavin Hanson pretty good players themsevless. going to make noise.
Donovan. He shoots the heck out of the ball. Wherever catches, a threat to score. Can get to the hoop, shoots midrange and 3. Just scratching the surface. Haven't had a guy that atheltic.
He's played a ton of ball, worked a lot on skills. Really improved shooting and eciison making, palys fast. game is up and downat best, he's the kind of player that can create a lot of havoc. sometimes you just have to live with a few turnovers. more often than not, going to make a play. he's really good.
Danny: He' our glue guy. most voal, knows everyone is suppsoed to be. qB of the team, that's danny. in practice, when he hasn't been with first tam, that's struggled. team he's on is the most posied and runs stuff the bast. Shootign it .
Gavin Hanson: Was on the team last year. Had a number of forwards, didn't get many minutes. Really athletic. Imrpvoed skills a ton. 6-3/6-4. perimiter sports too. high energy kid. Not a big team, lot falls on shoulder. Senior. Just breaking into rotation.
We are a small team. It's all guards except for Gavin> Even guy splaying forward like Josiah Dillard, you want him on the wing because he can shoot it. He put on a crazy display of shooting. 5 spots around the 3, missed 2 in a row, go to next spot. Most i've seen alec fruin 89, a year after HS. 100 here in open gym.
Kyle Karich, smart player, good shooter. Will Lauterbach. Brent Hoppe. Aiden Diehl. Grant Revels. Hard deciding playing time. 14-15 guys . mask thing, depth come in handy.
I like our chances. East Troy is gonna be good, preseason #5. Edgerton is going to be good. Brodhead. McFarland.