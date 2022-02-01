CLINTON—On paper, Tuesday night’s game in Clinton was a mismatch.
For a little over a half, it was anything but.
The Turner Trojans shooting ability and defensive pressure proved to be too much for the Cougars in the second half after holding a slim 29-27 lead at half.
Turner’s 73-63 victory kept the Trojans in the race for the Rock Valley Conference title.
The Trojans, who were coming off a victory over Lake Geneva Badger Monday night, improved to 7-3 in Rock Valley Conference play. With Brodhead’s loss to East Troy Tuesday night, the Trojans are just one game back with eight to play. They have won five of their last six conference games.
Turner reeled off a 15-2 run early in the second half that essentially put the Cougars away. Turner found the range from deep, hitting seven of their 10 3-pointers after halftime.
Turner coach Ken Watkins sent a message, loud and clear, to his starters by removing all five of them at the same time, about three minutes into the contest.
“I didn’t like the energy on defense and I didn’t like the lack of communication,” Watkins said. “If you aren’t going to play with energy and you aren’t going to talk, it’s impossible to be successful.”
Watkins stuck with his second unit for several minutes, and Clinton played them dead-even, including when the starters were re-inserted.
Turner forward Will Lauterbach, who finished the game with 15 points, said the Trojans didn’t come out to play in the first half.
“I think we just kind of took it for granted that we could show up and win,” Lauterbach said. “We didn’t take them serious enough, and we got lazy on defense a few times. We just need to come out with a little more focus from now on.”
Tyler Sutherland had another strong game for the Trojans, finishing with a team-best 19 points. Konner Giddley added 11, including a trio of treys, while Brent Hoppe had 10.
The Trojans will continue their quest Friday when they host Evansville, a team that beat Turner earlier this season.
The Cougars, who entered the season having lost 58 straight games, have four wins this season with several left to play.
Clinton coach Scott Gestrich was pleased with his team’s performance for the most part.
“We’ve been watching scores and we know what Turner has been doing lately,” Gestrich said. “I actually thought the first half was a win for us. We didn’t get a whole lot going offensively, but we were only down two. They out-physicaled us in the first nine minutes of the second half, which made me more hesitant to come out of the zone. Then they started hitting some shots. But we called time out and the kids responded. We cut a 20-point lead down to nine because they never gave up. I’m seeing improvement in the places we needed to see.”
Junior twins Peyton and Peircen Bingham were both outstanding Tuesday, combining for 45 points, with Peircen leading the way with 24.
• MONDAY NIGHT: The Trojans defeated Lake Geneva Badger 70-65. Keshawn Hobson was Turner’s leading scorer with 22 points, while Sutherland added 21 and Giddley had 11. Turner trailed 34-33 at halftime but rallied for the win.
• BOXSCORE: TURNER 73, CLINTON 63
Turner 27 46—73
Clinton 29 34—63
TURNER: Howard 1 0-0 3, Giddley 3 2-2 11, Lauterbach 5 4-7 15, Hoppe 4 2-3 10, Sutherland 7 1-2 19, Erickson 1 4-7 6, Repta 1 4-8 6, Fossum 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 17-29 73.
CLINTON: Espinoza 1 1-2 3, Pey Bingham 10 2-3 22, Wisensen 1 1-1 3, Peir Bingham 9 5-6 24, Gill 3 0-2 6, Flickinger 2 0-2 5. Totals: 26 9-14 63.
3-pointers: Turner 10 (Howard, Giddley 3, Lauterbach, Sutherland 4, Fossum) (Clinton 2 (Flickinger 1, Peir Bingham 1)