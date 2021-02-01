EVANSVILLE, Wis.—The Turner girls basketball team snapped a brief two-game losing streak in resounding fashion Monday night, defeating Evansville 39-23 to move to 11-6 on the season.
The Trojans led 27-12 at halftime and held a comfortable lead throughout the second half. Olivia Tinder led the Trojans with 17 points, while Taryn Klossner hit three 3-pointers on the way to 12 points.
Turner will play at East Troy Thursday night.
BELOIT TURNER 39, EVANSVILLE 23
Turner 27 12—39
Evansville 12 11—23
TURNER: Adams 0 0-2 0, Fitzgerald 2 0-0 4, Pa Hasse 2 0-0 6, Klossner 4 1-2 12, Tinder 7 3-7 17, Pr Hasse 0 0-2 0. Totals: 15 4-13 39.
EVANSVILLE: Hazard 1 0-0 2, Hermansen 2 0-2 4, Tofte 3 0-0 7, Brandenburg 2 2-6 6, Vogl 0 0-2 0, Messling 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 2-10 23.
3-pointers: Evansville 1 (Tofte), Turner 5 (Pa Hasse 2, Klossner 3).
• EAST TROY 52, CLINTON 51: Riley Pluess hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer for East Troy, giving the Trojans a one-point win.
Emma Scurek scored 23 points while Lauren Lindow added 11 for East Troy.
Olivia Roehl led the Cougars with 20 points before fouling out, while Jayden Nortier added 15. Clinton led 29-21 at halftime before the Trojans stormed back.
The Trojans inbounded the ball with just 2.7 seconds left in the final sequence. Pluess took two dribbles and hit an off-balanced shot to give East Troy the thrilling victory.
EAST TROY 52, CLINTON 51Clinton 29 22—51
East Troy 21 31—52
CLINTON: E. Teubert 2 2-2 6, F. Teubert 1 0-0 3, Nortier 5 5-8 15, Blue 2 0-0 5, Bobolz 0 2-2 2, Roehl 9 2-7 20. Totals: 19 11-19 51.
EAST TROY: Pluess 3 0-0 7, Aleckson 2 2-2 6, Lindow 4 2-3 11, Scurek 11 1-2 23, Nelson 1 1-3 3, Golabowski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 6-10 52.
3-pointers: Clinton 2 (F. Teubert, Blue). East Troy 2 (Pluess, Lindow).
• WHITEWATER 69, BIG FOOT 26: The Whippets got an outstanding performance from senior Kacie Carollo in easily defeating the Chiefs Monday night in Walworth.
Carollo, a UW-Whitewater commit, poured in 33 points. She hit five three-pointers and went 6-for-8 from the free throw line. Junior Gwen Truesdale added 10 points for the Whippets.
Big Foot, which trailed 37-19 at halftime before scoring just seven points in the second half, was led by Sariah Tracy’s 10 points.
WHITEWATER 69, BIG FOOT 26. Whitewater 37 32—69
Big Foot 19 7—26
WHITEWATER: Skindingsrude 1 0-0 2, Kilar 1 1-2 4, Carollo 11 6-8 33, Navejas 0 1-2 1, DePorter 2 0-1 4, Kopecky 2 1-12 6, Juoni 2 2-2 7, Truesdale 3 3-5 10, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 14-22 69.
BIG FOOT: Lueck 1 0-0 2, Harvey 1 2-2 4, Bauman 0 1-2 1, Larson 3 0-0 7, Tracy 4 0-0 10, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-4 26.
3-pointers: Big Foot 3 (Tracy 2, Larson, Whitewater 9 (Carollo 5, Kopecky, Juoni, Truesdale, Harvey).