BELOIT — The Beloit Turner girls basketball team closed out its regular season in style with a 61-52 victory over visiting Delavan-Darien Friday night.
The Trojans were led by Brinnley Wilson, who scored a career-best 16 points. Turner held a 30-29 halftime lead before holding the Comets to 23 second-half points.
Tairyn Klossner added 12 points while Olivia Tinder and Presley Hasse each scored nine for the Trojans.
Turner will host Fort Atkinson in the first round of the WIAA playoffs Tuesday night.
TURNER 61, DELAVAN-DARIEN 52
Delavan 29 23--52
Turner 30 31--61
DELAVAN: Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Ruesch 1 0-0 3, Crull 9 0-3 20, Rendon 1 0-0 2, E Gonzalez 2 0-0 4, Williams 6 3-3 15, Pekkonen 1 0-0 2, Quantucci 1 2-6 4. Totals: 21 5-12 52.
TURNER: Adams 2 1-5 6, Wilson 6 4-10 16, Fitzgerald 2 0-1 4, Pres Hasse 3 0-0 9, Fernandez 2 0-0 5, Klossner 4 0-0 12, Tinder 3 3-4 9. Curry 0 0-1 0. Totals: 22 8-21 61.
3-pointers: Delavan 3 (Ruesch, Crull 2). Turner 9 (Klossner 4, Adams, Hasse 3, Fernandez).
• BRODHEAD 66, EVANSVILLE 25: The Cardinals head into the playoffs clicking on all cylinders after pounding Evansville Saturday afternoon.
Brodhead amassed a 42-11 halftime lead over the visiting Blue Devils and cruised to the victory.
The Cardinals were led by Abbie Dix's 16 points, while Kiarra Moe added 14. 10 Brodhead players cracked the scoring column.
Brodhead will host Lakeside Lutheran Friday evening.
BRODHEAD 66, EVANSVILLE 25
Evansville 11 14--25
Brodhead 41 25--66
EVANSVILLE: Tofte 2 1-2 6, Dobbs 1 0-0 3, Brandenburg 5 3-7 16. Totals: 8 4-9 25.
BRODHEAD: Yates 1 0-0 2, Bewars 0 2-2 2, Schwartzlow 1 0-0 2, Oliver 3 0-0 8, Kail 2 0-0 6, Steinmann 2 0-0 4, Kammerer 3 0-0 9, Moe 6 0-0 14, Hoesly 1 1-1 3, Dix 6 4-4 16, Urness 0 0-2 0. Totals: 25 7-9 66.
3-pointers: Brodhead 9 (Oliver 2, Kail 2, Kammerer 3, Moe 2). Evansville 5 (Brandenburg 3, Dobbs, Tofte).
• BOYS HOOPS: BRODHEAD 65, BIG FOOT 54: The Cardinals put up 40 second-points to get past Big Foot Friday night.
The Chiefs led 30-25 at halftime, but were held to just 24 points in the second half as the Cards pulled away.
Gus Foster led Big Foot with 15, while Owen Leifker put in 20 to pace Brodhead.
BRODHEAD 65, BIG FOOT 54
Brodhead 25 40 65
Big Foot 30 24--54
BRODHEAD: Walker 4 0-0 10, Green 3 2-3 9, Engen 1 1-2 3, Leifker 5 8-10 19, Anderson 4 0-0 11, Beogli 1 0-0 2, Malkow 4 3-6 11. Totals: 22 14-21 65.
BIG FOOT: Greco 4 0-0 12, Torrez 3 1-1 9, Schmitz 1 2-2 4, Gerdes 1 1-2 4, Herter 0 0-2 0, Foster 6 0-0 15, Wilson 4 2-6 10. Totals: 19 6-13 54.
3-pointers: Brodhead 7 (Leifker, Anderson 3, Green, Walker 2). Big Foot 10: Greco 4, Torerez 2, Gerdes, Foster 3)