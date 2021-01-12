BELOIT—The Beloit Turner girls basketball team certainly didn’t look like a squad that hadn’t laced up the sneakers for a game in nearly a month.
The Trojans, on an extended break for health-related reasons, handed Brodhead its first loss of the season Tuesday night, scoring a 63-56 victory thanks in large measure to a red-hot first half.
Turner came out on fire and stayed that way, eventually building an insurmountable 38-17 lead at the break.
A big key to Turner’s terrific half was getting Brodhead star center Abbie Dix in foul trouble. With Dix on the bench for most of the half, and the Trojans’ shots falling from all over the court, Turner coach Nick Faralli was elated.
“We talked about the last couple days in practice, making sure we are sound in the box-out game,” Faralli said. “Abbie is a great offensive rebounder, but she’s also really aggressive. And she’s a lot easier to guard if she’s on the sideline than if she’s in the game. When she got a couple of early ones on her, that allowed us to space the floor and go a better job guarding.”
Tairyn Klossner set the offensive tone in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 14 of her 15 points before intermission.
Sabrina Fitzgerald was terrific as well, scoring 15 points, while Olivia Tinder finished with 14.
“Sabrina is really starting to come into her own,” Fitzgerald said. “She is getting stronger on her (surgically repaired) knee, and she stepped up and made five of six free throws, which was just huge. Her leadership and competitiveness have made us a much better basketball team.”
The Trojans knew a Brodhead second-half surge was coming, and come it did. The Cardinals kept slowly whittling away the Turner lead, led by the strength of Dix inside. The sophomore center, after being held scoreless in the first half, finished with 22 points.
The closest Brodhead would get was 61-56, but a Turner free throw followed by a defensive stop put any comeback bid to bed.
Turner will face Evansville Friday night, while Brodhead hosts Edgerton.
TURNER 63, BRODHEAD 56
Brodhead17 39 56
Turner 38 25 63
Brodhead: Yates 1 0-0 2, Oliver 2 0-1 5, Kail 1 3-4 6, Steinmann 1 2-2 4, Kammerer 1 0-0 3, Moe 4 4-4 12, Hoesly 0 2-2 2, Dix 10 2-7 22. Totals: 20 13-20 56.
TURNER: Adams 1 2-4 4, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 5 5-6 15, Hasse 2 0-0 5, Klossner 5 1-2 15, Tinder 5 4-10 14, Peyton Hasse 4 0-0 8. Totals: 23 12-22 63.
3-pointers: Brodhead 3 (Kammeer, Kail, Oliver), Turner 5 (Klossner 4, Hasse). Total fouls: Brodhead 20, Turner 17. Fouled out—Moe.
• Evansville 39, Big Foot 31—Maria Messling scored 13 points to lead the host Blue Devils (4-7) to a victory. Messling had half of Evansville’s six made 3-pointers.
Estella Harvy had seven points to lead the Chiefs (1-10).
EVANSVILLE 39, BIG FOOT 31
Big Foot 14 17—31
Evansville 19 20—39
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Lueck 1 2-4 5, Harvey 3 0-0 7, Larson 1 3-8 5, Frederick 0 1-2 1, Gillingham 1 2-2 4, Tracy 0 6-6 6, Wilson 1 1-6 3. Totals: 7 15-28 31.
EVANSVILLE—Hazard 0 1-2 1, Hermanson 2 2-5 6, Tofte 3 0-0 6, Hanson 2 0-0 5, Dobbs 1 0-1 3, Brandenburg 1 2-2 5, Messling 4 2-4 13. Totals: 13 7-14 39
3-point goals—BF 2 (Lueck, Harvey), E 6 (Messling 3, Hanson, Dobbs, Brandenburg). Total fouls—BF 15, E 18. Fouled out—Hermanson.
• Whitewater 56, Clinton 44: The Whippets took an eight-point halftime lead and never looked back in defeating visiting Clinton Tuesday night.
Whitewater was led by Katie Carollo’s 17 points. Clinton’s Olivia Roehl posted her second straight 20-point-plus effort, leading the Cougars with 21 points.
WHITEWATER 56, CLINTON 44
Clinton 18 26- 44
Whitewater 26 30—56
CLINTON: E. Teubert 3 2-2 8, F. Teubert 1 1-1 3, Nortier 2 0-0 6, Blue 1 0-0 2, Bobolz 1 0-0 2, Roehl 9 3-4 21, Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-7 44.
WHITEWATER: Skindingsrude 2 0-0 5, Kilar 2 2-4 6, Carollo 4 8-8 17, Novegas 0 2-2 2, DePorter 1 0-0 3, Kopecky 1 3-4 5, Juoni 1 5-6 8, Truesdale 4 1-1 10. Totals: 14 21-25 56.
3-pointers: Clinton 2 (Nortier), Whitewater 4 (Truesdale, Juoni,, DePorter, Carollo) Total fouls: C 17, WW 11.
Boys Basketball
Parkview 84, Clinton 64—Tyler Oswald scored 17 of his game-high 29 points in a second half where the visiting Vikings pulled away from a six-point halftime lead.
Connor Simonson added 24 points, including 14 in the second half, for Parkview, which led 33-27 at the break.
Peyton Bingham led the Cougars with 20 points, while Carter Klein added 14.
PARKVIEW 84, CLINTON 64
Parkview 33 51—84
Clinton 27 37—64
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts)—Crecelius 1 3-5 5, Tr. Oswald 3 1-1 8, Ty. Oswald 10 6-9 29, Simonson 9 5-6 24, Flood-Elyafi 1 0-1 2, Crane 2 0-0 5, Schwartzlow 2 0-1 4, Klitzman 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals: 31 15-23 84.
CLINTON—Pey. Bingham 8 1-3 20, Aceves 2 0-0 4, Peterson 5 4-8 14, Fegestad 2 0-2 4, Klein 5 3-6 14, Pei. Bingham 3 2-2 8. Totals: 25 10-21 64.
3-point goals: P 7 (Ty. Oswald 3, Tr. Oswald, Crane, Brown), C 4 (Pey. Bingham 3, Klein). Total fouls—P 17, C 20.
• Burlington 70, Turner 60—The visiting Trojans fell behind by 13 at halftime and could not fully recover in the second half.
Donavhan Cain scored 18 points for Turner (2-8), including making half of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
Joey Berezowitz led all scorers with 21 points for Burlington (9-2).
BURLINGTON 70, TURNER 60
Beloit Turner 23 37—60
Burlington 36 34—70
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Karich 1 0-0 2, Revels 1 0-0 2, Burrows 2 0-0 5, Heldt 2 3-4 8, Jacobs 1 3-5 5, Lauterbach 1 0-0 2, Giddley 1 2-2 5, Cain 7 0-0 18, Hoppe 3 2-2 8, Diehl 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 10-13 60.
BURLINGTON—Koehnke 0 2-2 2, Berezowitz 7 2-4 21, Lukenbill 2 0-0 4, Peterson 0 2-2 2, Dietz 3 2-4 8, Hackbarth 3 0-0 6, Kornely 2 0-2 6, Roffers 1 0-0 3, Kniep 5 0-2 10, Safar 2 4-6 8. Totals: 25 12-22 70.
3-point goals—T 8 (Cain 4, Burrows, Heldt, Giddley, Diehl), B 8 (Berezowitz 5, Kornely 2, Roffers).