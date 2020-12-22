BELOIT—The Beloit Turner girls basketball team stayed hot with a 71-37 win over visiting Parkview Tuesday night.
The Trojans, winners of four games in a row, received a balanced scoring effort led by Olivia Tinder’s 13 points. Presley Hasse added 11 while Nadilee Fernandez scored 10.
Jenna Olin led Parkview with 13 points, including a 7-for-8 performance at the free throw line.
• CLINTON 82, BIG FOOT 65: The Cougars got big performances from their top three players in scoring their first victory of the season Tuesday night.
Sophomore Jayden Nortier scored a career-best 26 points, senior Olivia Roehl added 24 and junior Elli Teubert hit for 18.
Lydia Larson led Big Foot with 22 points, while Sydney Lueck added 14, as did Sariah Tracy.
The Chiefs had struggled to score more than 30 points this season, but nailed 12 treys Tuesday night.