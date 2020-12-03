BELOIT—The Beloit Turner girls used a strong second half to pick up their first win of the season Thursday night, defeating Whitewater 53-44 to move to 1-1 on the young season.
Presley Hasse hit three 3-pointers in the second half, and Isabelle Adams added a pair of her own to help the Trojans rally back from a 24-18 halftime deficit.
Turner coach Nick Farilli also was quick to credit Peyton Hasse, who provided outstadning defense on Whitewater star Kacey Carollo.
Carollo still finished with 21 points, but a majority of those came when Peyton Hasse was on the bench with foul trouble.
Gwen Truesdale aided the Whippets’ effort with eight points.
Olivia Tinder led the Trojans with 19 points.
Presley Hasse added 12 points, and Adams had 11.
The Trojans will travel to Brodhead for a Saturday matinee.
Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.