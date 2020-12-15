BELOIT—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team is on the board.
After three straight losses to begin the season, the Trojans bounced back with a 54-44 victory over visiting Jefferson Tuesday night.
The Trojans were in control of the game from the start, amassing a 28-17 lead at halftime and never letting the Eagles get close than eight points in the second half.
Turner coach Ken Watkins said he went with a youth movement tonight, and the results were positive for the most part.
“The thing I liked was the energy with which our young kids played,” Watkins said. “We really rode our sophomores hard, and they responded. They made some mistakes, but those are going to happen. If you’re going to mess up, at least you’re doing it with great effort.”
The Trojans were led in scoring by Donavhan Cain, the outstanding sophomore who scored 26 points.
Cain had an electrifying sequence which played a large role in squelching any potential Jefferson rally. With the Trojans leading 43-34 with just under seven minutes to play, Cain put down a momentum-changing dunk.
After a Turner steal, Cain nailed a 3-pointer to push the advantage to 14 points.
Brent Hoppe added 10 points while sophomore Konner Giddley scored all seven of his points in the first half.
While Watkins was pleased to be back on the winning side of the equation with his inexperienced team, he was also quick to point out that his squad is far from where it needs to be.
“We need to make sure that we’re playing the right way all the time,” Watkins said. “The guys I’m looking to give a lot of playing time to are the ones that have good attitudes and that play hard, all of the time. We’re not gelling as a team right now, and to a certain extent, that’s expected with everything we’ve gone through. But we also need to be aware that there’s a lot of the finer details that we are missing out on.”
The Eagles were led by Joel Martin’s 11 points.
Turner will host Whitewater Friday night.
TURNER 54, JEFFERSON 44
JEFFERSON: Miller 1 4-4 6, McGraw 2 2-2 8, Neitzel 1 2-3 4, Martin 5 1-3 11, Phillips 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 1 0-1 2, Steies 1 0-0 2, Devine 4 2-4 10. Totals: 15 12-19 44.
TURNER: Howard 1 1-3 3, Heldt 1 0-0 2, Jacobs 2 0-0 5, Lauterbach 1 0-2 2, Giddley 3 0-0 7, Cain 11 3-3 26, Hoppe 3 4-4 10. Totals; 22 8-12 55.
Halftime: Turner 28, Jefferson 17. 3-pointers: Turner 3 (Cain, Giddley, Jacobs). Jefferson 2 (McGraw). Total fouls: Turner 20, Jefferson 14.