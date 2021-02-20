MONROE, Wis. — The Turner Trojans simply couldn't muster up its second upset in as many days.
The Trojans fell to Monroe 53-46 in the WIAA Division 2 regional final just one night after knocking off top-seeded Edgerton.
In the end, Monroe's size advantage proved to be too much for the plucky Trojans, who led by six points early in the second half before the Cheesemakers methodically chipped into Turner's lead before taking the game over down the stretch.
Monroe big man Cade Meyer scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, and point guard Carson Leuzinger hit all 10 of his free throws in the second half en route to a game-best 21 points to key the Cheese.
Turner coach Ken Watkins said the team had nothing to hang its head about.
"I couldn't be happier with the way we played," Watkins said. "The guys played really well and did everything they could to stick with the game plan with very little preparation. Give credit to Monroe. They are a really good team. I'm just going to miss these seniors. They had to deal with so much adversity, going back to last year with the games being canceled, and then this year dealing with all the COVID stuff. The program owes an awful lot to them, and I owe an awful lot to them personally.'
Turner led 18-15 in a low-scoring first half that followed Turner's game plan to perfection.
"The first half played out the way we wanted it for the most part," Watkins said. "Our defense played as well as we could play, and for the most part we were really patient on offense."
Turner led 21-15 after David Heldt nailed a long trey to begin the second half, but Monroe went on a 10-0 run over the next five-plus minutes, and the Cheesemakers never gave up the lead again.
Turner was limited down the stretch by its two leading scorers, Donavhan Cain and Heldt, both saddled with four fouls.
But they continued to do just enough to stay in the game, never trailing by more than eight points and still within four points at 41-37 after a Cain bucket with 1:08 to play. But Leuzinger took care of any Turner comeback hopes by nailing it down at the charity stripe.
"With how much time we were taking off the clock in the first half with those long possessions, it was hard to switch gears and play in catch-up mode," Watkins said. "We got to the rim a couple of times, and Meyer had a couple really nice blocks. I thought they covered our shooters really well, too. You just don't get a lot of clean looks against them."
The Trojans were led by Heldt's 14 points, with 11 of them coming in the second half. Danny Burrows added 11, while senior Aiden Diehl played a critical role off the bench, scoring 12 points.
"They were really tough inside," Diehl said. "And it takes a lot of components to stop the other team consistently when they are so much bigger than you are. But we fought hard and were in the game the whole way. This team has had to fight through a lot, and I'll never forget being a part of it."
• NOTES: Turner sophomore Konner Giddley finished second in Trojan history in free throw percentage. Giddley's 87.5 percent from the line was behind only Bob Johnson's 90 percent performance. The Trojans hit 70.5 percent of their free throws this season, a new team record. The mark eclipsed the 1992-93 team's record of 70 percent.
MONROE 53, TURNER 46
Turner 18 28--46
Monroe 15 38--53
TURNER: Burrows 3 2-2 11, Heldt 5 2-3 14, Giddley 0 0-2 0, Cain 4 1-1 9, Diehl 5 0-0 12. Totals: 17 5-8 46.
MONROE: Leuzinger 3 14-17 21, Golembiewski 1 0-0 2, Meyer 7 2-3 18, Matley 0 2-2 2. Seagreaves 3 3-7 10. Totals: 14 21-29 53.
3-pointers: Turner 7 (Burrows 3, Heldt 2, Diehl 2). Monroe 4 (Leuzinger, Meyer 2, Seagreaves).