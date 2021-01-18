BELOIT—The host Trojans couldn’t hang on to a 31-25 halftime advantage as freshman sensation Teagan Mallegni scored 27 points to lead the Spartans to a 61-53 comeback win.
Mallegni hit all 12 of her free throws in the game, with 10 of them coming in the decisive second half. Lindsey Lonigro added 19 to the McFarland cause.
Olivia Tinder scored 23 points to lead the Trojans, while Sabrina Fitzgerald and Peyton Hasse each finished with eight points.
McFarland 61, Turner 53
McFarland 25 36—61
Turner 31 22—53
MCFARLAND: Fortune 1 0-0 3, Butler 2 0-4 4, Kirch 1 1-3 3, Lonigro 6 4-5 19, Hildebrandt 2 0-2 5, Mallegni 7 12-12 27. Totals: 19 17-26 61.
TURNER: Adams 0 0-1 0, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 2 4-6 8, Pres Hasse 2 0-0 6, Klossner 2 0-0 6, Tinder 10 3-7 23, Pey Hasse 3 2-6 8. Totals: 20 9-20 53.
3-pointers: McFarland 6 (Mallegni, Hildebrandt, Lonigro 3, Fortune). Total fouls: McFarland 17, Turner 20.
• BRODHEAD 56, EAST TROY 34 —Sophomore forward Abbie Dix scored a game-high 16 points—eight in each half—to help the Cardinals (9-2) bounce back from consecutive losses last week.
Madisyn Kail and Kiarra Moe each added eight points for Brodhead, which led by just four at halftime but outscored the Trojans 37-19 after the break.
BRODHEAD 56, EAST TROY 34
East Troy 15 19—34
Brodhead 19 37—56
EAST TROY—Pluess 2 0-0 4, Aleckson 1 0-0 2, Lindow 2 1-2 6, Cesar 1 0-0 2, Scurek 3 1-2 7, Nelson 2 2-4 7, Golabowski 1 4-6 6. Totals: 12 8-14 34.
BRODHEAD—Yates 2 1-2 6, Bevars 0 4-4 4, Oliver 2 0-0 5, Kail 3 2-2 8, Kammerer 2 0-0 6, Moe 3 1-2 8, Dix 6 4-9 16, Urness 1 1-3 3. Totals: 19 13-22 56.
3-point goals: ET 2 (Nelson, Lindow), B 5 (Kammerer 2, Yates, Oliver, Moe). Total fouls: ET 13, B 15.
• BOYS: BIG FOOT 77, WILLIAMS BAY 64: Gus Foster continued his scoring binge, putting in 29 points to guide the Chiefs to a road victory Monday night.
Eli Greco added 10 points, while Tyler Wilson hit eight field goals to account for his 16 points.
Williams Bay received a terrific effort from Ben Venteicher, who hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 32 points.
Big Foot 77, Williams Bay 64
Big Foot 38 39—77
Williams Bay 32 32—64
BIG FOOT: Greco 3 2-3 10, Demco 2 2-2 8, Torrez 2 1-2 6, Schmitz 0 4-4 4, Gerdes 1 0-0 2, Foster 11 4-5 29, Camren 1 0-0 2, Wilson 8 0-0 16. Totals: 28 13-16 77.
WILLIAMS BAY: Randall 4 2-4 12, Schultz 5 0-0 11, Norton 1 0-0 2, Viss 1 0-0 2, Venteicher 12 3-6 32, Kuiper 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 5-10 64.
3-pointers: Big Foot 8 (Greco 2, Demco 2, Torrez, Foster 3). Williams Bay 9 (Randall 2, Schultz, Ventecchen 5, Kuiper). Total fouls: Big Foot 9, Williams Bay 15.