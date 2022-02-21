BELOIT— “Who’s got the shooter?”
It’s a question that is asked countless times throughout a basketball game. The meaning? Which player at the top of the lane is going to be responsible for boxing out the free throw shooter to ensure he doesn’t get his own rebound.
A breakdown in fundamentals Monday evening played a large role in Turner’s 57-53 loss to visiting McFarland.
Devin Kulp had just missed the front end of a double bonus with 19 seconds left and his Spartans leading 55-53. His teammates were all at the other end, already back and in position to deny Turner a tying or go-ahead bucket.
Upon release of the shot, Kulp saw that it was going long, waited for it to hit the rim and sprinted towards it. He grabbed the ball, and was fouled going up for a shot with 13 seconds left.
Predictably, he proceeded to nail both shots, and with it the game.
“I just saw right away that it was going to be off,” Kulp said. “Nobody touched me on the way there, I just ran right to it.”
Turner coach Ken Watkins was pragmatic about the mistake.
“It wasn’t the reason we lost the game,” Watkins said. “It just didn’t allow us one final shot to get back in it. The thing that lost us the game was being up six points and committing three straight silly fouls and having them go 6-for-6 from the foul line to tie the game. That really made a huge difference.”
It was a roller coaster of a game, with the Trojans trailing 32-24 at halftime after a terrific run by the Spartans in the final four minutes to break open a one-point game.
The second half started in much the same fashion, with McFarland eventually gaining a 37-26 lead.
That’s when Turner (11-6 in Rock Valley Conference play, 15-7 overall) made its run. Avonte Repta, Keshawn Hobson and Brent Hoppe brought the Trojans back to within striking distance, and Tyler Sutherland’s trey tied the game at 39.
The Trojans eventually took the lead for the first time since early in the first half on a Zay Howard trey with eight minutes to go, and eventually extended the advantage to 52-46 with 5:49 left before the fateful run of fouls that Watkins mentioned evened the game.
McFarland (11-5, 13-7) took the lead on a shot in the lane by Dadon Gillen with 1:01 left in the game, and the Trojans wouldn’t score again.
The Trojans had a balanced scoring effort with Hoppe and Tyshawn Teague-Johnson each scoring 10. Will Lauterbach had nine, and Repta finished with eight.
“Our young guys are really playing well,” Lauterbach said. “That’s going to make us hard to play in the playoffs because there isn’t just one or two guys you can focus on.”
Watkins was particularly pleased with the play of Repta.
“That first half deficit might have become insurmountable if not for Avonte,” Watkins said. “He hit a couple of big threes and made some nice plays. Him, Tyshawn and Keshawn all made a lot of tough plays for us tonight.”
The Trojans will finish up their home schedule Thursday when they take on Whitewater.
MCFARLAND 57, TURNER 53
McFarland 33 24—57
Turner 25 28—53
MCFARLAND : Nichols 2 1-2 6, Gillen 6 6-6 18, Kussow 2 0-3 4, Kulp 6 5-8 20, Chisolm 2 2-6 7, Dyslin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 14-25 59.
TURNER: Howard 1 0-0 3, Giddley 1 3-4 6, Lauterbach 3 3-4 9, Hoppe 5 0-0 10, Sutherland 1 0-0 3, Teague-Johnson 4 1-2 10, Repta 3 0-0 8, Hobson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 7-10 55.
3-pointers: Turner 6 (Repta 2,Howard, Sutherland, Teague-Johnson, Giddley), McFarland 5 (Kulp 3, Chisolm, Nichols).