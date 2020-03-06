EAST TROY, Wis.—There simply wasn’t enough magic left for the Beloit Turner girls basketball team to continue its season.
The Trojans, who will forever be remembered for their 13-point second half comeback against Clinton in the WIAA Division 3 regional final, fell to a strong Martin Luther squad 62-46 Thursday night in the sectional semifinals.
Turner struggled to hit shots from the perimeter and struggled even more inside against the length of Martin Luther 6-foot senior Sydney Burris, who controlled the action on both sides of the court.
“Burris was fantastic tonight,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “If she caught it, it was going in, and most of the time it was with a foul, too. She was strong, used her body well and got off the floor. Our kids battled as hard as they could, but sometimes really good players make really good plays.”
Burris finished the game with 21 points, while freshman Ava Hoppert added 12 for the Spartans.
The game started in nightmarish fashion for the Trojans. Before the game was eight minutes old, Turner’s leading scorer Olivia Tinder had picked up two quick fouls, starting guard Sabrina Fitzgerald was lost for the game with a knee injury and Turner trailed 17-6.
Anyone who watched Turner battle back against Clinton could hardly have been shocked when the Trojans again picked themselves off the mat.
Keyed by reserve Tairyn Klossner, the Trojans battled back into the game, eventually closing to within 30-29 on a Klossner trey with 1:54 to play.
That’s when the Spartans went on a run that would change the game, closing the half by scoring the final nine points to take a suddenly commanding 39-29 lead into intermission.
“We had a two-on-one break with us down by a point and had a 50-50 call that didn’t go our way,” Faralli said. “That’s basketball. We didn’t respond well to that, and going down 10 really hurt. We felt great in that moment to cut it to one, and then the air kind of popped out of the balloon.”
The Trojans could get no closer than 12 points in the second half, as Martin Luther responded each time Turner got a bucket.
Klossner led the Trojans with 12 points while Tinder added 11.
“In a moment when we had to have someone step into Sabrina’s position,” Faralli said. “She really stepped in and hit some huge shots that allowed us to stay in contact with them for a long time. I’m really proud of her for playing like that in that situation.”
The Trojans finished the season with a 15-10 record and proud owners of the program’s first regional title since 1982.
Martin Luther advances to face top-seeded Lake Mills in Saturday’s sectional final, to be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Brown Deer High School.
Thursday’s boxscore
MARTIN LUTHER 62, TURNER 46
Turner 29 17 46
Martin Luther 39 23 62
Turner: Puleo 2 0-2 5, Wilson 0 1-2 1, Young 3 1-3 7, Klossner 4 2-2 13, Njoo 1 1-2 4, Tinder 5 1-3 11. Totals: 15 6-14 46.
Martin Luther: Moravec 2 0-0 4, Hoppert 4 3-5 12, Brick 1 0-2 2, Solano 2 1-2 10, Burris 7 7-9 21, Hafemann 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 11-18 62.
3-pointers: Martin Luther 4 (Hoppert, Solano 2, Hafemann). Turner 5 (Njoo, Klossner 3, Puleo). Total fouls: Martin Luther 15, Turner 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.