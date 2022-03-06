LODI, Wis.—Beloit Turner came up just a few plays shy of an upset victory Friday night.
The Trojans dropped a hard-fought decision to Lodi, losing 76-70 in a WIAA Division 3 boys basketball regional semifinal.
Lodi went on to lose 65-52 to Columbus in Saturday’s regional final.
Despite the high point total, the game lacked much of a flow due to 56 fouls and 77 combined free throws.
Turner led for the majority of the first half and took a 31-29 lead into intermission. It was at that point Evansville senior Jayden Montgomery entered the fray.
Montgomery scored 15 points in the second half, including nine straight over the course of three possessions, to tilt the game in Evansville’s favor.
“Montgomery was really tough,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “We had trouble staying in front of him, and that’s understandable. I wouldn’t want to have to guard him, either.”
It appeared as though the Blue Devils were going to run away with it when they assumed a 52-44 lead, but eight straight points from the Trojans tied the game up with 10 minutes to play.
Though Lodi led for the rest of the way, Turner didn’t allow them to pull away.
Avonte Repta hit a shot in the lane to cut the Lodi advantage to 71-68 with 1:33 to play, and Will Lauterbach cut the advantage to three again with a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left.
After Lodi missed a pair of free throws, Howard missed an off-balanced shot in the lane with 15 seconds left, and the Blue Devils closed the game out at the free throw line.
“It was a really good game,” Watkins said. “Lodi is big, athletic and really well-coached, and I thought we played well, too. In the second half, they out-rebounded us and they made more free throws than we attempted.”
While Turner junior Brent Hoppe was frustrated with the outcome, he said the season was a success overall.
“We missed some free throws and they were better than us on the boards.” Hoppe said. “That’s what made the difference tonight. But we’re a family. We only had two seniors, but they made a huge impact on the team, both on and off the court.”
Turner was led by Konner Giddley’s 19 points. Howard and Lauterbach each had 12, while Repta added 10.
Lodi’s Brady Ring led all scorers with 29.
Watkins said he will remember this team fondly.
“It was a great year,” Watkins said. “We got hit with a little adversity here and there and these guys always battled back. The future is really bright for this team.”
• FRIDAY’S BOXSCORE:
LODI 76, TURNER 70
Turner 31 39—70
Lodi 29 47—76
TURNER: Howard 4 2-4 12, Giddley 4 9-13 19, Galvan 1 0-0 2, Lauterbach 5 2-4 12, Hoppe 1 3-6 5, Sutherland 1 0-0 3, Repta 2 6-6 10, Hobson 3 1-2 7. Totals: 21 23-35 70.
LODI: Wendt 4 3-3 11, Montgomery 4 6-10 15, Lins 0 0-1 0, Ring 9 7-10 29, Clark 3 2-4 8, Gallagher 0 1-2 1, Lincoln 0 3-6 3, Alsaker 2 3-4 7. Totals: 22 27-42 76.
3-pointers: Turner 5 (Howard 2, Giddley 2, Sutherland). Lodi 5 (Ring 4, Montgomery Total fouls: Turner 29 Lodi 27. Fouled out: Repta.