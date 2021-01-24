BELOIT—The visiting Blue Devils held off the Trojans on Friday to improve to 13-2 on the season.
Turner was led by Danny Burrows, who scored 13 points including three 3-pointers. Josiah Dillard also hit a trio of treys and finished with 11 points.
Donavhan Cain added 10 points before fouling out.
Evansville was led by Mason Miller’s 12 points. Turner will play at Big Foot Monday night.
EVANSVILLE 48, TURNER 46
EVANSVILLE—Bahrs 1 0-0 2, Geske 1 0-0 3, Miller 4 3-4 12, Bisch 1 2-2 4, Stencel 3 5-8 11, Heinzelmann 0 0-2 0, Severson 3 1-1 7, Thompson 2 4-8 9. Totals: 15 15-25 48.
TURNER—Coombs 2 0-0 6, Burrows 4 2-3 13, Giddley 1 3-3 6, Cain 3 4-4 10, Dillard 4 0-0 11. Totals: 14 9-10 46.
3-point goals: E 3 (Geske, Miller, Thompson), T 9 (Burrows 3, Dillard 3, Combs 2, Giddley). Total fouls: E 9, T 26. Fouled out: Cain.
• EDEGERTON 86, BRODHEAD 52: Clayton Jenny scored 24 points while Konner Knauf, Drew Hanson and Connor Coombs added 16 apiece as the Edgerton boys basketball team improved to 15-2 on Friday with an 86-52 victory over visiting Brodhead.
Owen Leifker scored 14 for the Cardinals.
EDGERTON 86, BRODHEAD 52
Brodhead 32 20—52
Edgerton 52 34—86
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 1 0-0 2, Knuth 3 0-0 6, Engen 4 3-4 11, Leifker 6 0-0 14, Anderson 3 0-0 6, Malkow 4 0-0 9, Vendra 1 2-4 4. Totals 22 5-8 52.
EDGERTON—Knauf 7 2-3 16, Jenny 8 4-4 24, D. Hanson 5 4-4 16, Coombs 5 2-2 16, A. Hanson 1 4-6 6, Krause 1 0-0 2, Fox 2 0-0 4, Norland 1 0-0 2.
3-point goals: B 3 (Leifker 2, Malkow 1); E 10 (Jenny 4, Coombs 4, D. Hanson 2). Total fouls: B 16; E 11.
• Whitewater 68, Big Foot 57—Carter Brown made five 3-pointers on his way to 23 points to lead the Whippets to a road win Friday.
Sam Brown added three 3s and 18 points, and Jake Martin scored 14.
Gus Foster scored 19 for a Big Foot team missing multiple players due to COVID protocols.
WHITEWATER 68, BIG FOOT 57
Whitewater 30 38-- 68
Big Foot 25 32--57
WHITEWATER—Martin 7 0-0 14, Grosinske 2 0-2 4, Zimdars 2 2-3 7, C. Brown 6 6-9 23, S. Brown 6 3-4 18, Wence 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 11-18 68.
BIG FOOT—Greco 5 0-0 13, Torrez 3 1-2 10, A. Schmitz 5 0-0 13, Foster 8 2-2 19, Pennimann 0 2-4 2. Totals: 21 5-8 57.
3 point goals: W 9 (C. Brown 5, S. Brown 3, Zimdars), BF 10 (Greco 3, Torrez 3, Schmitz 3, Foster). Total fouls: W 10, BF 16.
• Columbus 74, Big Foot 67—Foster scored 26 points, but the Chiefs fell for a second straight day Saturday.
COLUMBUS 74, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 67
Big Foot 38 29—67
Columbus 34 40—74
BIG FOOT—Greco 5 0-0 12, Torrez 2 3-5 8, A. Schmitz 4 1-2 12, Foster 8 10-16 26, J. Schmitz 2 1-2 7, Penniman 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-25 67.
COLUMBUS—Carthen 4 1-2 11, Uttech 5 0-2 10, Co. Brunell 3 8-8 14, Cotter 4 2-4 10, Schroeder 4 2-2 10, Ca. Brunell 4 1-2 10, Fritz 3 0-1 7, Selk 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 14-21 74.
3-point goals: WBF 8 (Schmitz 3, Greco 2, J. Schmitz 2, Torrez 1); C 4 (Carthen 2, Ca. Brunel 1, Fritz 1). Total fouls: WBF 19; C 23. Fouled out: A. Schmitz, Foster, J. Schmitz; Carthen, Cotter.
• EAST TROY 89, CLINTON 29—Dayne Lindow scored 25 points to lead the visiting Trojans over the winless Cougars.
Chase Peterson led the Cougars with 11 points.
EAST TROY 89, CLINTON 29
East Troy 48 41—89
Clinton 14 15—29
EAST TROY—Dessart 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Nixon 6 6-7 18, Terpstra 3 4-4 11, DePuydt 1 2-2- 5, Lindow 9 4-4 25, Aleckson 1 0-0 2, Cummings 8 3-4 23. Totals: 30 1-21 89.
CLINTON—Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Pey. Bingham 1 0-0 2, Peterson 5 1-2 11, Mueller 1 0-0 3, Villanueva 1 0-0 3, Klein 2 0-1 5, Pei. Bingham 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 1-3 29.
3-point goals: ET 10 (Cummings 4, Lindow 3, Schaefer, Terpstra, DePuydt), C 4 (Mueller, Villanueva, Klein, Pei. Bingham). Total fouls: ET 12, C 14.
• PARKVIEW 73, ALBANY 50: The Parkview Vikings jumped out to a 40-22 lead at halftime and held strong for a solid win over visiting Albany.
Tyler Oswald led Parkview with 21 points, while Avery Crane added 14.
PARKVIEW 73, ALBANY 50
Albany 22 28 --50
Parkview 40 33 --73
PARKVIEW: Trey Oswald 2 0-0 4, Tyler Oswald 7 6-7 21, Simonson 3 2-3 8, Elyafi 6 2-2 8, Crane 3 0-0 14, Vogt 1 2-3 4, Kiltzman 4 2-2 10, Brown 1 0-0 2, Landis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 14-17 73.
ALBANY: Bakkan 1 0-0 3, Hulbert 3 7-9 15, Schroeder 7 1-3 16, Brewer 0 2-2 2, Gertsch 1 5-7 7, Andersen 1 0-0 2, Eastwood 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 15-21 50.
3-pointers: Parkview 4 (Crane 3, Tyler Oswald). Albany 5 (Brewer, Schroeder , Hulbert 2, Bakkan).
Total fouls: Parkview 17, Albany 16.