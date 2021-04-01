EDGERTON, Wis.—The Turner Trojans were once again held scoreless Thursday night, marking the second straight week Turner has been shut out to open the season.
The Trojans were shut out by Edgerton 30-0 Thursday night, nearly matching the 38-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Columbus in the opening week of the season.
Edgerton’s Drew Hanson kicked off the scoring with a 33-yard scamper in the first quarter. Hanson then passed 18 yards to Konnor Knauf to make it 14-0 in the opening minute of the second quarter.
After an Edgerton safety made it 16-0, Knauf took the ensuing kickoff back 67 yards to give the Crimson Tide a 23-0 edge.
Edgerton scored just once in the second half on a three-yard scoring run by Ethan Krause.
Turner will be back on the gridiron Saturday, April 10 at Big Foot at 1 p.m.
• SUN PRAIRIE 42, BELOIT MEMORIAL 8: The Cardinals opened the contest with a scoring blitz that simply overwhelmed the Purple Knights Thursday night.
Sun Prairie scored 28 points in the first quarter and led 42-0 at halftime en route to the victory.
Beloit could manage just a fourth-quarter score with the running clock in place as they found paydirt for the first time this season on a short touchdown run, then were successful on the two-point conversion.
The Knights will play at Verona on Friday, April 9.
• LODI 18, BIG FOOT 6: The Chiefs hung with a tough Lodi squad for the majority of the game, but couldn’t quite come up with the big plays offensively to score an upset win.
Big Foot got off to a terrible start when Lodi’s Jacob Hayroth returned the opening kick for a touchdown.
The Chiefs bounced back, scoring with 1:38 left in the first quarter on a touchdown pass to Alex Schmitz from Basil Demco to make it 6-6.
Lodi hit on a 29-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, then capped the scoring with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
Big Foot will host Turner on Saturday, April 10.