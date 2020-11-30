EDGERTON, Wis.—The Turner girls basketball team opened their season with a tough defeat Monday night, falling to Edgerton 74-43.
The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 14-2 lead and never looked back to get their season off in style.
The Trojans struggled with turnovers throughout the evening. Olivia Tinder led Turner with 13 points while Presley Hasse had eight including a pair of treys.
Turner trailed 35-17 at halftime, with the Crimson Tide nailing six 3-pointers en route to the advantage.
“It seemed like every time we had a little spurt going, they would get an open look and knock it down,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “You’ve got to give them credit, they hit a lot of shots. We’re still figuring out things defensively while playing with a lot of new pieces. We’ll learn as we go, and we got taught a tough lesson tonight.”
Abby Blum led the Crimson Tide with 21 points, while Kate Fox Gunderson had 14, Sylvia Fox had 13 and Carly Rebman had 12.
“They’ve got three kids who can score from all three levels,” Faralli said. “That makes them an extremely difficult team to defend. Them getting Blum is a huge addition, because she brings a lot to the table.”
The Crimson Tide’s zone was effective against Tinder, who was often collapsed upon when she managed to get a touch in the post.
“They won’t be the last team to use that strategy defensively,” Faralli said. “We have some unproven pieces around Liv, and we’ve got to find somebody who can shoulder the load from her. For right now, the game plan when you’re playing Turner has to be don’t let Tinder beat you. We’ll adjust to how teams defend her and get creative and try to get some easy shots for her. She worked her butt off and made some really nice shots tonight.”
EDGERTON 74, TURNER 43
TURNER 17 26- 43
EDGERTON 35 39- 74
TURNER: Adams 0 5-6 5, Wilson 1 0-1 2, P. Hasse3 0-0 8, Fernandez 1 3-4 5, Klossner 2 0-1 4, Tinder 6 0-1 13, Peyton Hasse 2 0-0 4, Combs 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8-17 43.
EDGERTON: Rebman 5 2-3 12, Snyder 1 0-3 2, Bowen 1 0-2 2, Blum 8 1-3 21, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 6 0-1 14, Shaw 1 0-0 2, Fox 5 2-2 13, Rusch 3 0-0 6. Totals: 31 5-12 74.